Fire risk isn’t occasional, it’s constant: The importance of industrial fire insurance

From the blazes in Lucknow’s Vikas Nagar and Ghaziabad’s Kanavani that claimed lives and rendered thousands homeless to those at Gurugram’s packaging factory and Bharuch’s chemical factory that caused major losses, a number of massive fire incidents have occurred over the past few days. It is definitely a cause of major concern, especially because the heatwave is yet to intensify over the coming months, thereby increasing the risks of such fire-borne incidents in the near future. These recurrent incidents and their aftermath have yet again triggered the need for discussions around a scarcely-discussed topic: fire insurance.

Instances of industrial fires often point to the life-threatening gaps in the overall safety protocols and preparedness. But one can’t deny the fact that the possibility of such mishaps cannot be ruled out even with the deployment of the best possible fire safety measures. And this is where a foolproof fire insurance comes to the rescue of both the industry management as well as the workforce that is impacted.

“The recent fire incidents in Gurgaon whether at a packaging unit or the rubber factory blaze a couple of weeks ago that left five workers injured highlight a hard truth for businesses. The fire risk isn’t occasional, it’s constant. And in many cases, it’s still underestimated, especially in manufacturing and processing environments,” believes Siddhant Falwaria, the Business Head of Property Insurance at Policybazaar for Business.

He goes on to explain that the financial impact of a fire goes well beyond physical damage. It can bring operations to a standstill, disrupt supply chains, and create significant liability exposure. “That’s why fire insurance shouldn’t be seen as just a compliance requirement, but also a critical risk management tool. A right coverage helps businesses recover faster, protect their assets, and keep operations running. In today’s environment, even a single incident can halt business for weeks, making adequate fire insurance essential for resilience and long-term sustainability,” he adds.

When asked about the common perception that fire insurance is either very expensive or too complex, Falwaria mentioned that in reality, the basic cover could start from just a few thousand rupees per year for small businesses, depending on the nature and scale of operations. He further said, “When you compare that to the potential losses from a fire, damage to property and machinery, or even business interruption, the cost of insurance is relatively negligible. Even for larger industrial setups, premiums are structured based on risk exposure, making it a highly cost-effective safeguard.”

If reports are to be believed, the fire segment has already registered a significant 28% YoY growth in India’s general insurance industry. While increasing awareness is certainly a positive development, standardization of policies by bodies like the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) have also had a major role to play in this regard. This contract of indemnity, aimed at protecting industrial managements from financial loss, physical damage and other allied perils, is undoubtedly a must for any industrial setup.