Fire & Ice: Star Chefs Weather the Storm at City Harvest Gala

Pastry chef Tiya Singh Gandhi represented Le Bernardin at City Harvest’s 2025 Fire & Ice gala, showcasing elite Michelin-level dessert expertise.

AnchorNEW YORK CITY , October 28, 2025 : Eight of New York's best chefs gather every year to serve some of the city's finest chefs together at the City Harvest's Fire & Ice gala.

Tiya Singh Gandhi represented Le Bernardin on the pastry side. As a highly visible event and one that's well attended, chefs have to put out equally high-quality cuisine outside of the dining room.

Gandhi was the only pastry person selected to help serve desserts at the event. Events like these showcase the high caliber of chefs, and require them to not only have the culinary chops, but to perform under the pressure as well.

Guests at the Fire & Ice reported a similar level of expertise from all of the restaurants represented, showing that top talent all contributed to that night. For Gandhi, it was another large course placement in a series of high profile milestones in a career built on Michelin-levels of dining and national exposure.