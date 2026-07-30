Filmmaker/screenwriter Aayushi Shah wants you to write from the soul

Through the years, “The Rest is Silence” has accumulated substantial acclaim internationally from the entertainment industry: it won the Best Screenplay award at the famed Top Shorts Film Festival in 2020 and the prestigious Platinum Remi Award at the Canadian Screen Award-qualifying Worldfest-Houston International Film Festival in 2026. From 2021 to 2026, it placed* in such noteworthy screenwriting competitions as the Filmmatic Short Screenplay Awards, Screencraft Short Film Screenplay Competition, Lonely Wolf London International Film Festival, SF Indie Fest Screenplay Competition, Dallas International Film Festival Screenplay Competition, Atlanta Film Festival Screenplay Competition, Nashville Film Festival Screenwriting Competition, and more. (The latter three are all Oscar-qualifying festivals.)

*SIDE NOTE: “Placing” in a screenwriting competition or film festival is industry jargon for when a screenplay receives a Quarterfinalist, Semifinalist, or Finalist ranking, which serves to mark it as a high-quality, professional-level screenplay recognized by industry judges and is a stamp of approval for one’s writing talent.

It is fitting then that a professional screenwriter like Aayushi authored two original essays on her personal experiences of writing "The Rest is Silence”. Respectively titled ‘The Self, The Friends, and The Demons’ and ‘The Writer’s Fatal Flaw’, the essays were published online in 2021 by the industry publications Filmmakers Connect and Screen Queens respectively (where I recently came across them). Filmmakers Connect is a USA-based blog and online community of over eighty thousand artists from all over the globe while Screen Queens was a UK-based e-publication that covered women-focused and women-made films.

As a writer who covers film and as a screenwriter myself, I hadn’t before considered or encountered the insights into the screenwriting process that the two essays impart. Upon reading them, I was enlightened and inspired to write this piece.

In both essays, Aayushi gives insights on how to make one’s screenwriting personal, sharing that she crafted “The Rest is Silence” into a well-structured screenplay with a strong emotional arc by digging into her own past and introspecting on the way her own trauma has shaped her over the years. As she writes in ‘The Writer’s Fatal Flaw’, “I’ve come to believe that there exists a curious reciprocity between self-awareness and the written word that marks and ultimately shapes any writing that is personal”. Aayushi is therefore putting forth the novel idea that screenwriters can find material to write about by looking inside of themselves rather than by looking for it in the outside world, that it’s a useful tool for screenwriters to cultivate self-awareness rather than just following the usual advice of people-watching.

It is true that the main character (called Hannah) in “The Rest is Silence” is based on Aayushi herself. She discusses in both essays that by looking deep within herself, by being honest with herself about her own strengths and weaknesses, she was able to create a three-dimensional lead character who possessed real emotional depth. As she writes in ‘The Self, The Friends, and The Demons’, “Like every character I have ever written (and will write), Hannah is an accumulation of my scars and flaws; a reflection of the unseen parts of my deepest self".

Anyone who works in the entertainment industry knows that a good film can only be made from a good screenplay, and a good screenplay is one that features characters that are three-dimensional. That said, as someone who routinely reads screenplays, I hardly ever encounter three-dimensional characters on the page. That’s why I believe that Aayushi’s essays are contributing meaningful insights into the screenwriting process: they are offering a new perspective on character development, which can help and inspire other professional screenwriters in the entertainment industry to craft three-dimensional characters. The usual advice for screenwriters is to be skilled observers of other people, but what if screenwriters were to skillfully observe themselves instead?

This is an important question. It’s a question that Aayushi asked of herself when she was writing her acclaimed screenplay “The Rest is Silence”. It’s a question that she, through her essays, is in turn encouraging us screenwriters to ask of ourselves; so that when we are struggling to find material to fill that blank page or need to round out a character, this question—Aayushi’s approach—might very well unlock the answers we need to tell our stories well.

Aayushi's published essays are available to read online on Filmmakers Connect and Screen Queens respectively.