Filatex approves ESOP to strengthen leadership at Texfil

Filatex Fashions approved granting 250,000 ESOPs to a Texfil Private Limited employee, aiming to strengthen leadership and ensure long-term talent retention.

New Delhi (India), July 25: An eligible employee of Filatex Fashions Ltd., a BSE-listed company with code 526227, has been granted 2,50,000 stock options under the Filatex Employee Stock Option Scheme 2015 (ESOS-2015). This decision was confirmed by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at a meeting on July 23, 2025.

One option costs Rs 59, and upon vesting, it can be converted into one equity share. Over five years, the vesting will be spread out as follows: 15% after two years, 20% after three, 25% after four, and 40% after five years.

Since its founding in 2021, Texfil has essentially never begun commercial manufacturing. This subsidiary has the potential to be crucial to the group's expansion, which is driven by sustainability. The ESOP award is meant to support long-term talent retention and leadership stability at the corporate level, and it appears to work in tandem with goodwill.

This plan complies with SEBI regulations on sweat equity and employee perks. Even though the company is handling this award internally and it only applies to one person, it is the first of many that will mark a seismic shift in Filatex's governance culture and allow the internal ecosystem to covertly support its upcoming business initiatives.

The industry has moved to sustainable practice and solid execution, and Filatex's intention to cement key talent with Texfil is wonderful strategic insight. Instead of using moves to garner media attention, the company has stayed on course with its building internally, giving slow yet sure structural comfort to the investors.

Having decades of existence, Filatex Fashions Ltd. stood as one of the oldest players in the Indian sock manufacturing industries and had the status of having adopted some of the best technological inputs from Italy, Korea, and China. The company designs socks for Marks & Spencer, FILA, Adidas, and Disney, among others, composed of cotton, wool, and silk.

Their indigenous brands Smartman and Tuscany also carry the same design and quality philosophy into the Indian market. Filatex Fashions Ltd. is ISO 9001:2008 certified and CRISIL-verified, thus giving operational transparency and industry credibility to its partners and investors.

