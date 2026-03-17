FIITJEE Consent Decree on Fee Refund of Students affected by 2025 Upheavals.

FIITJEE announced fee refunds for students affected by 2025 offline class bans, while transitioning to a new partnership-based business model.

India The leading IIT-JEE coaching institute with a long record of students getting All India Rank 1, 2and 3 in classroom courses has directly warned parents of their affected students directly because of the 2025 ban on offline classes to some centres.

The institute will commence procedure of refunding proportionate fees in the month of late June 2026 which will be handled by the FIITJEE Corporate Office in Delhi.

The approach makes all this absolutely transparent, uniform and accountable and does not involve any local centres. The message of the top management at FIITJEE is one of profound apology, that the mistreatment was a result of a carefully-laid external conspiracy, which created an unfriendly atmosphere.

There was a force majeure like situation caused by false narrations such as the claim that centres were being sold to other unrelated parties and this halted face-to-face sessions.

Though these were exceptional conditions, the students were the priority in FIITJEE and therefore through the eSchool known as FIITJEE eSchool, they shifted to online classes instantly. Many students were active, and they did not stop their preparations towards JEE Main, JEE Advanced, board exams, Olympiads, NTSE and other competitions.

By June 15, 2026, parents will be provided with accurate information on the sum of their refunds. FIITJEE has also introduced a special email ID where any parent requiring clarification or follow-up in case information is not received on time can send their email. This is a mechanism that is in line with the main principles of the institute of truth, transparency and dedication as instilled by the founder Mr. D.K. Goel in 1992.

As part of its systematic renewal, FIITJEE is moving to a business partnership approach with entrepreneurs in running centres in the FIITJEE Universe structure.

These comprise of the FIITJEE Centres of core coaching programmes, the FIITJEE World Schools and Junior Colleges in conformity with state boards as well as the FIITJEE Global Schools that are in conformity with CBSE curriculum. The model does not include standard fee or royalty to the franchises and payment, but includes a single set of installation contribution and a small license fee every year to direct the resources to Strategy, Innovation and Systems Management.

FIITJEE Centres are autonomous of school or college organisations which are run by not-for-profit organisations including the FIITJEE Foundation for Education Research Training (FFERT). This development is to take the standards of the services beyond the past successes of the institute where it has been ruling the JEE Main/AIEEE since its inception, JEE Advanced/IIT-JEE since 1998 and has generated toppers in all cities and states across boards, Olympiads and others.

Since the establishment of integrated school programs in 2003 until the creation of eight pillars of ideal education that goes further than National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 requirements, FIITJEE has continued to progress further to meet the wider educational needs comprising of coaching. FIITJEE 2.0 is a re-designed company that is humble, and is back on its feet and working towards discovering the full potential of all students, even those who were once thought of as under performers.