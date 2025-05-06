Dream11, one of the major and highly influential platforms in the fantasy sports market, seems to be operating against this very rule.

With the gradual process of the fantasy sports industry growing in India, the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) has set certain important rules to regulate the sector. According to one of the provisions laid down in the FIFS Charter, a fantasy player is permitted to choose 75% of his fantasy team from one single real-world team or squad in a single contest. This is considered a balancing and fairness rule in fantasy sports to make sure users do not unfairly select more players from a single dominant team.

However, looking carefully at how this rule is applied within the industry makes one ponder. Dream11, one of the major and highly influential platforms in the fantasy sports market, seems to be operating against this very rule. According to Shekhar Kumar, a sports journalist working for Patrika, Dream11, considered a major player in the industry and also a key member of FIFS, allows users to pick 10 players at most from a single team in a fantasy squad. Such an act clearly defies the FIFS rule, which restricts a fantasy player to select only 75% of his squad from one team.

This glaring difference hints at a growing problem: maybe the FIFS Charter is losing its essence in the evolution of an industry undergoing faster changes. With frontline platforms like Dream11, one among the prominent members of FIFS, willing to always bend or outright ignore such rules, the self-regulatory mechanisms of FIFS seem to be losing their punch. In an increasingly competitive market, such an inconsistency would dilute the very essence of fairness and integrity that the FIFS Charter seeks to uphold.

As the markets in fantasy sports keep expanding, and platforms such as Dream11 gaining weight, it becomes increasingly clear that FIFS needs to rethink its regulations. The reality is larger platforms have the clout to shape industry standards that cut short self-regulation, that are then viewed unfavorably by smaller operators. FIFS has to mitigate this feeling if it wishes to maintain credibility so that all play fair irrespective of their size.