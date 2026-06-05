BODH, a DJJS de-addiction initiative, combines counselling, community service and Brahm Gyan meditation. Participants report overcoming substance dependence, rebuilding discipline and finding emotional stability through a holistic recovery approach.

Addiction remains one of the most persistent social and public health challenges in India. In states such as Punjab, concerns around alcohol and substance abuse have affected individuals across different age groups, professions and economic backgrounds. While medical treatment and rehabilitation centres continue to play their role in recovery, some organisations are also exploring complementary approaches that focus on emotional, social and spiritual well-being.

One such initiative is BODH, a de-addiction programme associated with Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan (DJJS). Inspired by the teachings of Shri Ashutosh Maharaj Ji, the programme combines counselling, community participation and meditation practice as part of its approach to recovery. Participants associated with the initiative say the model seeks to address addiction not only as a physical dependency, but also as a behavioural and emotional challenge.

Addiction Across Backgrounds: Real Stories from the Ground

The experiences shared through the BODH programme of DJJS reflect the many ways addiction can take hold.

Satnam Singh was only sixteen and working as a mechanic when alcohol became a regular part of his surroundings. What began as occasional drinking gradually developed into dependency and later expanded to stronger substances such as opium. His life, once centred around work and skill, slowly became shaped by addiction.

Roshan Lal Verma, a jeweller from Dharmkot in Punjab, says he turned to smoking, gambling and eventually drugs after losing his father at a young age and facing significant family responsibilities.

Naginder Singh Dalla's struggle began during his student years in Malaysia, where casual experimentation with drugs gradually escalated into severe substance dependence. According to his account, the addiction reached a stage where he injected drugs like morphine directly into his veins.

Sukhmander Singh recalls how alcohol became closely linked with social status in his environment, eventually turning into an addiction, so much so that he began manufacturing alcohol at home.

Daljit Singh's story highlights how addiction can affect people regardless of professional success. A national-level weightlifter and Head Constable in the Punjab Police, he says alcohol dependence developed despite years of discipline and athletic achievement.

Similarly, Dr. Surinder Pal Singh, an eye surgeon, national-level hockey player and gold medalist, describes how social drinking gradually became a dependency that affected both his health and professional life.

Different backgrounds. Different circumstances. Yet many of these stories point to a similar outcome- substance dependence that became increasingly difficult to control.

When Conventional Efforts Fell Short

Several participants say they sought help through multiple routes before finding a recovery path from Shri Ashutosh Maharaj Ji at DJJS, that worked for them.

Satnam Singh says he sought assistance from various sources, including individuals offering tantra-based remedies, but found little relief.

Roshan Lal Verma describes attending rehabilitation programmes more than once, only to experience repeated relapses.

Naginder Singh's family reportedly tried several interventions, including medical treatment and rehabilitation centres, yet his addiction continued.

Sukhmander Singh says he turned towards religious practices and pilgrimages, hoping to break the cycle of dependence. Yet, the grip of alcohol did not loosen.

Others describe family members imposing restrictions, supervision and repeated attempts to prevent access to substances. Despite these efforts, many continued struggling with addiction.

These experiences highlight a challenge frequently discussed by addiction specialists—that recovery often requires addressing not only physical dependence but also emotional and behavioural patterns.

A Meditation-Based Recovery Model

Participants associated with the BODH initiative of DJJS describe a recovery approach built around three broad components: satsang (spiritual discussions and counselling), seva (voluntary service), and Brahm Gyan meditation.

According to the organisation, the aim is to provide an environment that encourages discipline, self-reflection and positive behavioural change.

Cognitive and Emotional Conditioning

Through satsang sessions and discussions, participants are encouraged to examine thought patterns, habits and emotional triggers that may contribute to addictive behaviour.

Physical Engagement Through Seva

Voluntary service activities are designed to keep participants engaged in structured and purposeful work while promoting a sense of responsibility and community participation.

Meditation and Inner Awareness

At the centre of the programme is Brahm Gyan meditation, taught under the guidance of Shri Ashutosh Maharaj Ji — offered as an experience of divine light at the “third eye” center. Practitioners describe the practice as helping them develop greater self-awareness, emotional stability and control over cravings.

Supporters of this Brahm Gyan meditation-based recovery approach often point to research suggesting neuro-scientific re-wiring that casts a positive influence on attention, emotional regulation and impulse control. Participants in the programme describe this meditation practice, which involves focussing at the divine light on their “third eye” center, as an important part of their recovery journey.

Personal Accounts of Change

Several individuals involved with the DJJS de-addiction programme have shared their experiences.

One participant, whose name has been withheld, described smoking up to forty cigarettes a day before gradually reducing and eventually quitting after becoming involved in the organisation’s activities and meditation practice as taught by Shri Ashutosh Maharaj Ji.

Satnam Singh says his experience during Brahm Gyan initiation motivated him to adopt a more disciplined lifestyle and maintain a regular meditation routine.

Naginder Singh Dalla recalls that consistent meditation and participation in DJJS activities helped him move away from substance dependence and rebuild his health.

Amrik Singh, who had been dealing with alcohol addiction and serious health complications, says he experienced significant lifestyle changes after experiencing intense divine light during Brahm Gyan meditation.

Sukhmander Singh describes becoming so committed to a substance-free lifestyle after getting initiated by Shri Ashutosh Maharaj Ji, that he insisted alcohol not be served at his daughter's wedding.

Dr. Surinder Pal Singh similarly credits Brahm Gyan meditation and spiritual experiences with helping him move away from alcohol dependence and regain stability in his personal and professional life.

Looking Beyond Addiction

While addiction experts continue to emphasise the importance of professional medical care, counselling and rehabilitation, stories such as these highlight the growing interest in complementary approaches that address emotional and psychological dimensions of recovery alongside physical treatment.

For participants associated with the BODH initiative of DJJS, the journey has often been described not only as overcoming addiction, but also as rebuilding routine, purpose and self-discipline.

Their experiences suggest that even the deepest patterns can change—when transformation begins from within.

As discussions around addiction treatment continue to evolve, such case studies contribute to a broader conversation about the different pathways people explore while working toward long-term recovery.