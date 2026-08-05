Emirates Film Festival honours Gaganpreet Singh for advancing international cinema across the Gulf

At the 12th Annual Emirates Film Festival in Dubai, UAE, on 26 July 2026, Gaganpreet Singh, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Film Master Media Distribution LLC was recognized with the prestigious award of the Outstanding International Movie Distribution in the Gulf Region.

The 12th Emirates Film Festival brought together filmmakers, producers, distributors, actors and industry leaders from across the region and beyond to celebrate excellence in cinema and recognise outstanding achievements in filmmaking, production and film distribution. The festival continues to strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading regional hub for the global film industry.

The recognition marks another significant milestone for Film Master Media Distribution LLC, widely recognised as one of the Gulf’s leading international film distribution companies. Headquartered in Dubai, the company has built a strong reputation for connecting global filmmakers with audiences across the Middle East through strategic theatrical releases and long-term distribution partnerships.

Since its establishment, Film Master LLC has successfully distributed more than 100 international and regional feature films, making it one of the region’s most active independent distributors of theatrical content. The company’s catalogue spans Hollywood, European, Asian, Middle Eastern and independent cinema, reflecting its commitment to bringing diverse stories to audiences throughout the GCC.

Among its pioneering achievements, Film Master LLC was among the first companies to introduce Latin American and Romanian feature films for commercial theatrical release in the Gulf, helping open new opportunities for filmmakers from emerging markets while enriching the region’s cinematic landscape.

Today, the company serves as a trusted distribution partner for producers, studios and sales agents seeking theatrical releases across the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a gateway for international cinema in the Middle East.

Receiving the award, Gaganpreet Singh said:

“This recognition is a proud moment for our entire team. At Film Master Media Distribution, our mission has always been to bridge cultures through cinema by bringing exceptional stories from around the world to audiences across the Gulf. We are honoured to receive this recognition and remain committed to strengthening global partnerships while supporting the continued growth of the region’s film industry.