EMI Fashion Week directed by Utsav Dholakia – A Game Changer For Men’s Ethnic Fashion.

It was the landmark 20th Edition of EMI Fashion Week and with one of Indias top Show Director Utsav Dholakia at the helm, men’s ethnic wear, featuring 12 eclectic brands, never looked and felt so special as it did over those two memorable days.

Celebrating India’s magnificent textile heritage, the ensembles were a sheer joy to behold as they redefined elegance, reinvented men’s ethnic wear and set the gold standard for festive and celebration wear across the fashion spectrum.

Adding to the impact each brand created, was the scintillating and high-energy choreography by Utsav Dholakia whose sense of occasion and timing was complemented by electrifying music, dazzling lighting effects and visuals that took ones breath away.

The rapt audience, comprising a legion of buyers, designers, and fashion professionals from across the country were treated to a spectacle like no other.

The 20th Edition of EMI and EMI Fashion Week, the one, definitive platform for the finest of men’s ethnic celebration and occasion wear, was a fitting tribute to the vision and commitment of the Organising Committee, the creative conceptualisation and precision execution by Marrygold WCE and a monumental showcase of India’s finest textile and crafts heritage, woven magically into a breath-taking array of high fashion ensembles by 12 of India’s finest brands.

Reiterating the shared vibes of the mesmerised lovers of fashion and connoisseurs of style, Show Director Utsav Dholakia expressed his euphoria over the entire experience and praised the Organising Committee and the entire team for the power-packed, high-voltage fashion experience.