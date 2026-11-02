Eeshna Gupta’s Political Journey Starts at a Local Help Desk

The 25-year-old AAP leader operates a free documentation assistance office in Zamrudpur Village, teaches English to children unable to afford tuition and also helps lead the party’s student wing in Delhi.

For many residents visiting Eeshna Gupta’s office in Zamrudpur Village, the immediate need is help navigating paperwork and government processes. A widow may need assistance with her pension application, while a daily-wage worker may be looking to obtain an e-Shram card to access the welfare system. Students approach her for help preparing their first résumé, while families seek support in obtaining caste certificates after months of follow-ups. The office provides these services free of charge. It also assists residents with new and corrected voter ID cards, income and birth certificates, and forwards their complaints to the concerned officials for further action.

None of this makes headlines. Gupta is at peace with that.

At 25, she is one of the younger faces of the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi. On 8 August 2026 she was appointed Sah Prabhari, or co-in-charge, of the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) in Delhi, the party's student wing. The appointment came a few weeks before the Delhi University Students' Union elections and puts her at the centre of AAP's attempt to build a base among university students. Still, when she talks about her past year, she begins with the office in the urban village, not the campus.

“For me, politics is not about power or position; it is about people. It is about being on the ground, listening to their challenges, and using my platform to make a meaningful difference in their lives. That is why my office is open not just to the people of this ward or constituency, but to anyone in need of help and support. I’ve seen people struggle with basic documentation and bear unnecessary costs which they can’t afford. I want to make these services accessible, educate students for free, and empower women to become financially independent. My politics is rooted in service and guided by one simple belief: if I have the ability to help someone, I have a responsibility to try.”

: on why she kept the Zamrudpur office running, and what residents come in for most often.]

Gupta grew up in South Delhi in a family of doctors. Nobody in the household had been in party politics, and she has talked about that openly. She acknowledges the advantages of her education and also the lack of any political lineage to fall back on. She studied social studies at Krea University and graduated as the university's gold medallist in the subject, according to The Tribune. She has also said she holds an MBA from O.P. Jindal Global University.

The civic work came before the politics. As a teenager she volunteered with organisations working in Delhi's slums. Later she worked with resident welfare associations and market associations in South Delhi, organising cleanliness drives and studying how local sanitation worked in practice. By the end of 2025 she had close to eight years of social work behind her.

Her first public role in student politics came in mid-2025, soon after Arvind Kejriwal launched ASAP. In June that year she appeared at a press conference at the party's headquarters to announce an admissions help desk outside Delhi University's Arts Faculty. ASAP also set up zone-wise helplines for students who couldn't reach the desk in person. Many students are shut out of systems simply because the forms are confusing and nobody walks them through.

Later that year the party fielded her in the municipal by-election for Ward 173, Greater Kailash, and she did not win the seat. What she kept from the campaign was a network of residents and an office she chose to keep open. [Zamrudpur office opened in 2025.]

The office has since become a small hub for welfare work. Gupta and her volunteers have run health camps and Aadhaar enrolment camps for residents who find it hard to get to government centres. She runs free remedial classes and spoken English lessons for students from economically disadvantaged families. Those classes aim at a familiar gap in Delhi: some children can pay for tuition and some can't. [25-30 regular students coming on weekdays in her Zamrudpur Office.]

In Ashoka Bindusar Camp she started a skill-development programme that teaches women sewing and tailoring. The goal is financial independence, through a skill that can bring in income from home. [15 women trained since June 2026 who have started taking gig work and earning some money] She has also organised a yoga and wellness camp in Greater Kailash-1 and joined community clean-up drives in the area.

[“On my first day, I didn’t know anything about stitching. Today, on my 30th day, I can make a frock!”: Ankita, Silai Class Student]

Her two roles pull in different directions. Ward-level welfare work is slow and local, and it rewards patience. Student politics in Delhi moves fast and is fiercely contested, and ASAP is entering a field the ABVP and the NSUI have held for decades. Gupta now works in both, and her August appointment pulled her firmly toward campus politics.

ASAP contested the DUSU elections in 2026 for the first time. It gave its ticket to a Dalit student with a visual impairment rather than a conventional candidate. The choice was meant to bring students from Scheduled Caste communities and students with disabilities into the front line of campus politics. [Pankaj Kumar, ran for post of Secretary in DUSU Elections 2026, making history as the first ever visually impaired student to contest DUSU] By its own count, ASAP is present in more than 30 colleges of the University of Delhi and has volunteers in all seven zones of the city.

The organisation is also running a campaign against rape culture and patriarchal attitudes on campus, pushing for safer colleges and stronger protections for women students. [Held in September and October 2026]

Gupta names her priorities as education, employment and electoral integrity. Those concerns have also taken her beyond Zamrudpur this year. She has pressed for safe student housing after the deadly building collapse in Satya Niketan in September.

[“From students’ struggles to women’s challenges, rising inflation and unemployment, people across our country are hurting. It is our duty to amplify their voices, fight for their rights, and demand a better life for all.”]

She also knows what her presence signals. In a December 2025 interview with Feminism in India, she pointed to how few women sit in India's legislatures and argued that young women entering politics is itself a way of claiming space. She called for political training and mentorship for women, along with fairer distribution of party tickets, rather than token inclusion.

AAP has been in opposition in Delhi since the 2025 Assembly election, and its student wing is barely a year old. For young organisers like Gupta, that means building support from campuses and neighbourhoods without the reach of government behind them.

The Zamrudpur office is still open. Most requests that come through the door still concern a pension file, a missing birth certificate or a voter card with the wrong address. Gupta has made a point of not closing it.

[“Whether through mainstream politics, student politics, social work, or activism, the medium doesn’t matter. What matters is the mission. I will choose whatever path it takes to make a difference and do meaningful work.”]