An injured sports student from a non-commerce background successfully completed the ACCA course with edZeb's help and secured a forensic accounting internship.

Many people believe that accounting and finance courses can only be taken by commerce graduates. This statement is correct up to some extent. As we know that being aware of the fundamentals helps us crack exams like ACCA more effectively than non-commerce graduates.

Today, we have an inspirational story of one of edZeb’s students named Deepak Saini. He was a newbie, knowing nothing of accounting and finance, from a sports background. He is about to appear for the strategic level, fortunately, receiving an internship in forensic accounting.

Well, forensic is a word that we have heard in different contexts. There is a need to uncover fraud related to numbers. Thus, forensic accounting is a specialised field where finance meets investigation. So, these forensic accounting professionals dig into financial records and track irregularities. It provides evidence that can stand in a court of law. Whether it is corporate embezzlement, insurance fraud, or money laundering, forensic accountants bring transparency and justice.

Turning Failures Into Success

Deepak had a struggling time before he broke into the world of forensic accounting. He was into sports, and his zeal to excel in sports got him enrolled in Christ College, Kerala. He suffered from a sports injury that prevented him from playing anymore. Due to which he cut short his ambitions and was ultimately forced to drop out of that path.

Deepak says, and we quote, “I didn’t really plan anything. After the injury, I just went with what was available at the time. I knew there were no real career prospects in what I was studying, so whatever I was doing was just for the sake of it.”

While exploring career options, he discovered the ACCA course in India through various online platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

Finding Direction with edZeb

Now, Deepak was coming across the same course time and again, which led him to Google the course. He gathered information and contacted many institutes. Among them was edZeb, where he met CA Akhil Iyer and enrolled in their ACCA course.

Under expert guidance, he took on the syllabus enthusiastically and started studying with determination. As a result, he passed his first level with flying colours. However, the real challenge came with Financial Accounting, which gave him true exposure to accounting principles, and things slowly began to make sense.

With every session, his confidence grew, and so did his clarity about the path he wanted to pursue. Deepak appreciated edZeb’s focus on practical learning rather than rote learning. He also gained exposure to related skills such as financial modelling and data visualisation tools like Power BI, which are increasingly relevant in today’s finance and auditing roles.

Securing the Internship

Who does not agree that the prime motive of studying is to earn money?

Deepak also wanted the same. Thanks to ACCA coaching, he was able to apply his knowledge practically in real-world situations. His confidence grew, and that is why he started looking for job opportunities. His first attempt turned out to be negative. Deepak did not get disappointed and tried again at GAFA.

At the Global Association of Forensic Accountants, GAFA, he secured an internship. Kanwaljit Kaur Soni is the founder and president of GAFA. She, herself, is a forensic auditor with 20 years of experience. It is an organisation focused on forensic accounting and fraud investigation. GAFA focuses on cybersecurity, anti-money laundering, and the application of emerging technologies like AI and blockchain in financial crime investigation.

Forensic accounting plays a crucial role in legal proceedings. The forensic accountants also testify in court to uncover financial crime, corporate misconduct, or disputes. Whether it is related to uncovering a Rs 122 crore bank fraud or tracing laundered funds. Thus, forensic accounting combines financial expertise with investigative skills to detect, analyse, and prevent financial misrepresentation.

At the End,

This internship has given him a niche to follow. He is determined to complete his ACCA qualification and build a successful career in this niche field.

Therefore, his story is a testament to the power of determination, the right guidance, and practical learning. Despite coming from an arts background and facing early setbacks, he has carved a promising career path through ACCA with the help of edZeb’s expert mentorship.

