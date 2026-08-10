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Education Must Move Beyond Marks to Build Global Thinkers”: Dr. Sananjay Biswas

Dr. Sananjay Biswas has over 27 years of experience in international education and has taught Physics in some of the world's best curricula such as IBDP, IGCSE, A Levels, MYP, AP Physics and O Levels.

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Updated : Aug 10, 2026, 05:37 PM IST

Education Must Move Beyond Marks to Build Global Thinkers”: Dr. Sananjay Biswas
Physics Educator, Researcher, Founder & Director, PION Academy and Research Centre
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Dr. Sananjay Biswas has over 27 years of experience in international education and has taught Physics in some of the world's best curricula such as IBDP, IGCSE, A Levels, MYP, AP Physics and O Levels. He has been Head of Physics Department, Vice Principal and is a Senior Examiner for the International Baccalaureate (IB). He is the Founder and Director of PION Academy and Research Centre, where he has mentored students from India and other countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, Dubai, Thailand and the United States. Dr. Biswas discusses his perspectives on education reforms and equipping students for the opportunities in the world. 

Q. India is undergoing major changes in education. What do you think of these changes? 

Dr. Sananjay Biswas: 

The current reforms are a welcome move towards a more student-centric and future-ready education. A positive change from memorization to conceptual understanding, critical thinking, creativity and problem solving. The education system today should not only equip students with good grades in exams but also equip them to face the changing world. This is what has been done for years in international curricula and it is good to see that similar ideas are being introduced into mainstream education. 

Q. Why did you decide to create PION Academy and Research Centre? 

Dr. Sananjay Biswas: 

I found that many students required one-on-one mentoring outside of the classroom, after having spent more than 25 years teaching in international schools. This led me to create PION Academy and Research Centre with a mission of conceptual learning, critical thinking, research and academic excellence. We want to produce students who are not only good academically but are ready to compete in the international arena. 

Q. What are the advantages of studying at PION Academy for admission to top international universities? 

Dr. Sananjay Biswas: 

PION Academy has small batch sizes, personalised mentoring, chapter-wise worksheets, a dedicated laboratory and library, and world-class Physics textbooks written by me. Students are taught to think conceptually, analytically, solve problems and conduct research, which helps them to compete at the highest level. 

Our students have been accepted to Yale University, the University of Oxford, Stanford University, Imperial College London, Carnegie Mellon University, Northwestern University, UC Berkeley, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, NYU Stern, UC San Diego, Tufts University, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the University of Wisconsin–Madison, King's College London, USC Viterbi School of Engineering, the University of Warwick, the University of Virginia, Indiana University Bloomington, and Barnard College. 

Q. What are some of your students' success stories? 

Dr. Sananjay Biswas: 

I have been privileged to mentor students who are now studying at some of the best universities in the world over the years. It has been a great joy to see them excel at Yale, Oxford, Stanford, Imperial College London, Carnegie Mellon University, Columbia University, Cornell University, UC Berkeley, and elsewhere. Their success is a testament to their commitment and effort, as well as the significance of robust academic guidance and a solid conceptual base. 

Q. What message would you like to give to students and parents? 

Dr. Sananjay Biswas: 

Learning is not about memorising facts, it is about curiosity, discipline and love of learning. Parents should encourage children to ask questions, explore new ideas and think independently rather than just on marks. Every student can reach his or her potential and be a successful competitor on the international stage with the proper guidance, perseverance and attitude. 

 

 

 

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