The initiative brings together Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and Finance, offering students hands-on learning, exciting cash prizes, and scholarship opportunities.

To help students gain hands-on exposure to tech at an earlier stage in their educational path, edept has launched ConQuest, India’s Premier Tech Hackathon for students in Classes 11 and 12.

ConQuest is a competition that combines 3 key industries in today’s time: Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and Finance. Each of these tracks has organizations supporting them. The AI track is supported by Base44, which allows students to create a practical application using AI-powered tools and natural language prompts. The Cybersecurity track is supported by ThinkCyber, which teaches students about Ethical Hacking and how important it is to detect and solve digital security issues in authorized environments. The Finance track is supported by the CMT Association, which teaches students about recent developments in the financial sector through technology.

The competition is very easy to get involved in for students who have little to no technical knowledge. Students will compete individually, choosing which track they wish to compete in based on their academic performance and background. Science students will be able to compete in the Cybersecurity tracks, whereas Commerce students will be able to compete in the Finance track. However, all the participants will have access to a free live online workshop.

Gaurav Bhatia, CEO of edept explains:

"A 16-year-old somewhere in India may already be among the best young minds in the country at cybersecurity, and until now there has been no way to find out. Conquest is that way. It is India’s first industry-led hackathon for high school students. With Base44, CMT and ThinkCyber behind it, a Class 11 or 12 student can try real work in AI, cybersecurity or finance and see how they measure up. The scholarships and cash prizes are real. For many students, the bigger prize is an early, honest look at a field before they commit to a degree. India has measured excellence with one ruler for too long. ConQuest adds three."

India's Premier Tech Hackathon is sponsored by Apexr, a university admissions counselling company. The scholarship partner is the World University of Design (WUD) in Sonepat. The competition can be done from anywhere because it is 100% online. As long as you meet the criteria, you can participate from your own home or from a computer lab at your school. All you need is a Laptop/Computer. There is no registration fee, and no coding experience is required.

Kirtiga Iyer, Founding Member of edept and VP – Marketing and Student Acquisition, explains:

"Talent is spread across India, but opportunity often isn't. We made Conquest free and fully online so that any Class 11 or 12 student with a laptop and an internet connection can compete, learn from industry experts, and win a scholarship. No entry fee, no travel, and no prior coding experience needed.

The competition aims to develop students' interests and give them skills to help them in their academic future. This can benefit Indian students wanting to pursue higher education abroad by building a more meaningful academic and extracurricular profile.

There is a prize pool of up to ₹4 crore. The winner of each track will receive ₹1 Lakh, the runner-up will receive ₹70,000, and the third place will receive ₹30,000. The top 20 competitors will also qualify for up to 100% scholarships towards the edept × WUD B.Tech programme. You will receive a certificate of participation and qualify for a scholarship across edept.

The competition will consist of a free online workshop on November 21, 2026. Round 1 will take place on November 22, 2026, and the final will be conducted online on November 29, 2026. However, India's Premier Tech Hackathon Registration will close on November 20, 2026.

Register Here: India's Premier Tech Hackathon Registration Link - Click Here

Media Contact: [Kirtiga Iyer | kirtiga.iyer@edept.co]

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