EB1A experts advises high-skilled professionals to prepare before the October visa reset as new fiscal year begins

What October Visa Reset means for Your Petition in FY2027.

In most cases, October Visa Reset is an event every visa applicant looks forward to. The reason being is that all visa application statuses resets for the next fiscal year during the session. Just as every year, thousands of visa seekers eagerly anticipate it and that's why immigration service providers and immigration law firms also pay close attention to it. One of those organizations is EB1A Experts, which assisted over three hundred immigrants in obtaining EB-1A visas, EB-2 NIW visas, and O-1A visas; and which has published an analysis of how this reset may impact an immigration petition filed by a particular individual for FY 2027.

So, what does happen in October? Let's discuss it. The procedure for obtaining a green card gets back to zero. The restrictions on the visa numbers for each country will be refreshed. The categories that are closed will open again; for example, the EB-2 will be available again. Not only that, but the reset also determines whether an applicant's case can be processed this year or if they have to wait another year to undergo the entire process. The October Reset will become even more significant than the Reset of last year due to the publication of the July and August 2026 Visa Bulletins by the Department of State and the increased scrutiny.

What Does the October Visa Reset Actually Change?

The U.S. Government offers 140,000 green cards on an annual basis, out of which each country will have access to only 7% of green cards i.e; 9800. Even if you are from India or from Iceland, this quota stays the same. In case the quota for a particular country exhausts even before reaching the FY 2027 reset, the particular category visa becomes unavailable until the new quota gets released. The reset usually happens on October 1st, and it acts as a renewed statutory ceiling of the Immigration and Nationality Act for Fiscal Year 2027.

But there are still some uncertainties here. The State Department's bulletin stated that the EB-2 of India should become available at least at the level indicated in the bulletin of May 2026, and that the EB-1 of India should resume its availability since it was frozen at the priority date of October 15, 2022. There may be some rapid resets: last October's FY2026 reset brought the Dates for Filing of EB-1 India to be almost a year ahead in the October bulletin.

Why EB-1A, EB-2 NIW, and O-1 Applicants Should Pay Attention Now?

The India Backlog Isn't Going Away

As far as the EB-2 is concerned for India, there haven’t been any new openings in the past due to the quota filling. However, for Indian EB-1 applicants, there has been an announcement in the public regarding the closure before the end of September. In other words, the engineers, researchers, doctors, founders, product managers, and others will either be held or approved until the Visa Bulletin for FY2027.

EB-1A's Structural Advantage in a Congested System

In contrast to EB-2 and EB-3 visas, which require employer sponsorship or labor certification, the process of obtaining the EB1A green card is easier. It is self-sponsored, and it doesn’t take an entire year to come through. And if you have an EB-2 priority date, you can even transfer the same date to the EB-1A visa application. When your EB-2 priority date is earlier than the current EB-1A cutoff for India, you can make use of it.

H-1B and L-1 Workers Have a Stake in This Too

The H-1B and L-1 workers are often EB-2 and EB-3 beneficiaries who are in the queue behind the same India backlogs; thus, the reset impacts them directly even though they are non-immigrants right now. Freezing of the priority date will postpone the attachment with the sponsor employer. This is a good time to consider whether the EB1A green card or EB2 NIW visa may prove more efficient in obtaining a green card.

How to Prepare Before the Fiscal Year 2027 Visa Bulletin Drops

The EB-1A application should be prepared well before the publication of the final Visa Bulletin before the October Reset for the following reasons: