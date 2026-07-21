E20 and your vehicle: Clear answers on insurance, mileage and engine health

This is why the E20 conversation needs proportion. Data reflects that vehicles' fuel economy depends on several factors and the fuel blend is only a part of that bigger picture.

Amid ongoing row over E20 fuel in the country, consumers have been seeking answers to several questions regarding their vehicles. For a country like India, a vehicles means a lot. Vehicles play a major role in our day to day life whether it may for sending kids to school, office commute, markets visits, family trips or late night medical emergencies. People want clarity over several issues regarding their vehicles like will insurance remain valid? Will new fuel blending impact mileage of their vehicles? What are mandatory check one must ensure during routine servicing on their vehicles? All these questions need to be answered in a simple and straight forward manner.

Queries regarding insurance: As per the official statement there is no impact on the validity of insurance by using E20 fuel. The availability of E20 fuel across regular petrol pumps is part of normal vehciles ecosystem. For a vehicle owner this is a very important reassurance.

Impact on vehicles mileage: While the impact of E20 fuel is modest on a vehicle's mileage, there are other important factors like tyre pressure, maintenance, air filters, engine condition and air-conditioning load that effect the performance. These day-to-day driving and maintenance habits can lead to bigger impact in practical use.

This is why the E20 conversation needs proportion. Data reflects that vehicles' fuel economy depends on several factors and the fuel blend is only a part of that bigger picture.

Impact of fuel blending on engine health: Before answering this query, let's have a look on what numbers say. During financial year 2025-26, Maruti Suzuki serviced 2.84 crore vehicles, which also includes 1.5 crore older vehicles without the E20 certification. As a surprise and releif to the users, the company recorded zero E20-linked issues like corrosion, unusual wear or impact over the components' life. Hero MotoCorp too reported similar observation for two-wheelers during this period.

The fuel blending implementation followed a staged path. In India, E15 blending was launched in April 2023, and E19 fuel followed through the year in April 2024. E20 has been in use since April 2025. Before going ahead with the nationwide implementation, E20 fuel underwent extensive validation, which also included more than 40,000 kilometres of vehicle testing under different driving and climatic conditions.

This gradual transition holds more importance as India is a vast country with varying traffic patterns, weather conditions and terrains. The fuel transition has been done with all users in mind whether it may be a commuter in Delhi, a two-wheeler owner in Lucknow, a family car in Pune or a taxi in Jaipur.

According to the 'Madras Mechanic', many modern BS4 and latest petrol vehicles use oxygen sensors and ECU-based closed-loop fuelling. In simple terms, the car continuously reads combustion feedback and adjusts fuelling within its operating design. Therefore vehicle type, emission standard, service history and component condition play a major role.

What about older vehicles: According to records, in certain older vehicles, a few rubber components or gaskets may require replacement somewhat earlier than usual. This is a simple, inexpensive one-time maintenance process during routine servicing of vehicles.

The E20 implementation is a normal fuel transition backed by testing, standards and real-world service experiences. For owners, the rule is very simple and straightforward - keep the vehicle serviced, maintain tyre pressure, replace ageing rubber parts during routine checks and use the legal fuel available at the pump with confidence.