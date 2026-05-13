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Dubai-Based Film Master Media Distribution LLC Honored at 3rd Abu Dhabi Film Festival

Film Master Media wins Abu Dhabi Film Festival award for global distribution, expanding diverse international cinema reach across Middle East.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : May 13, 2026, 05:07 PM IST

Dubai-Based Film Master Media Distribution LLC Honored at 3rd Abu Dhabi Film Festival
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A Dubai based film distribution company named Film Master Media Distribution LLC has won the 3rd Abu Dhabi Film Festival. This award shows the company’s contribution to international cinema distribution in the Middle East.  

Film Master Media Distribution LLC is spearheaded by CEO Gaganpreet Singh. They are one of the leading film distribution company in the UAE and in the Middle East. They have played a huge role in bringing global cinema to regional audiences. The company is also a huge distributor of Latin American films in the Middle East. The company also handles distribution of many Hollywood and Bollywood movies in the Middle East region.  

Over the past years Film  Master LLC has won and achieved many milestones. The company was the first distributor to present Costa Rican film to Middle Eastern audiences. They also made possible the release of Mexican and Romanian films in the region.  

The company is currently operating at a high volume. They distribute more than 100 films annually. The number shows their commitment to content diversity. They have a huge portfolio that includes languages, industries, and cultural variety.  

The award they have won in the Abu Dhabi Film Festival showcases the company's contribution to cinematic world. 

According to experts the growth of Film Master LLC can prove to be pivotal in solidifying the Middle East’s position as a hub for global film distribution. 

 

 

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