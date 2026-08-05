Driving Agentic Scale: adesso extends its Operations to Pune and Chennai

Chennai 05 August 2026: European top IT services and software development firm adesso will reveal plans to expand its presence in India, in Pune and Chennai. With the adesso Agentic Scale initiative, the company will help its clients – enterprise users worldwide – rethink where and how key digital capabilities, intelligent automation, and software engineering are developed.

This growth will respond to an essential change in delivery models around the world. Strategic Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in Europe are emerging that can provide co-innovation, bi-modal delivery and embedded Agentic AI throughout the software engineering lifecycle, rather than the traditional cost-reduction offshore model.

adesso India will expand its operations across both Pune and Chennai, putting together a unique profile by merging expertise in product engineering from Pune with enterprise data, AI and cloud modernization capabilities from Chennai. In addition to its existing Kochi hub, this will create a talent pipeline of "agentic talent” teams across the nation in direct contact with European corporate headquarters, filling operational gaps.

Mark Lohweber, CEO of adesso SE has mentioned our subsidiary in India is a good example of how we work in the markets as a ‘Global Local Player'.

To expand its global delivery capabilities, adesso India uses proprietary AI-driven development frameworks and autonomous software agents to industrialize delivery whilst human expertise is used to provide strategy, governance and quality assurance. Powered by its adScaile approach and SaGE (SmartShore AI-Powered GCC/Global Engine) framework, adesso will help setups and deliveries become quick and short micro-cycles with enterprise-class security, platform independence and absolute data control.

This delivery model is well proven in Chennai, where adesso have been responsible for end-to-end solutions for the Exasol Tech Hub since 2025. In just five months, it has been able to double its capacity to meet the growing needs of the German analytics provider's engineering needs.

In this regard, Pramod Muralidharan, Managing Director of adesso India, stated that:

The opening of our Pune and Chennai offices will be a proud moment for all of us at adesso India, and is testament to the remarkable progress we've made in a short time, and our ambition to create an autonomous and AI-powered enterprise in the future. These new offices will be hubs of excellence that will enable us to co-create intelligent solutions, accelerate innovation and bring enduring value to our customers worldwide.

With the introduction of multi-agent AI systems and human expertise, adesso will help global companies to go faster, secure their IP rights in a European-compliant way and speed up complex digital transformation processes.