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DRIIV and AIVOT AI Sign MOU to bring Patented Deep Tech Solutions

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DRIIV and AIVOT AI Sign MOU to bring Patented Deep Tech Solutions

This partnership will facilitate the implementation process of patented technologies of AIVOT AI to solve the problems related to critical infrastructure of rural health care and agriculture.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 04:43 PM IST

DRIIV and AIVOT AI Sign MOU to bring Patented Deep Tech Solutions
Left to right (Krishna Kumar Gaur Head DRIIV, Alok Kumar Tiwari Founder & CEO AIVOt AI, Pradeep Gupta MD AIVOT AI)
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NEW DELHI, INDIA — June 18, 2026 — AIVOT AI, a leading innovator in Artificial Intelligence and advanced technologies, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DRIIV – The Science and Technology Cluster under the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, which is chaired by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, and serves as a national platform to accelerate science and technology-led entrepreneurship and innovation.  

This partnership will facilitate the implementation process of patented technologies of AIVOT AI to solve the problems related to critical infrastructure of rural health care and agriculture. 

This partnership will aid in the implementation of innovations in practical use which are currently under development in laboratory conditions. The central problem in this Memorandum is the implementation of the solution offered by AIVOT AI for the non-invasive Diagnostics in the area of Healthcare. In particular, it should be mentioned that this partnership will allow the people who live in the rural areas to have an opportunity to perform a quick and easy medical diagnosis without using laboratory equipment. One more important point of this partnership is the scaling up of the "SoilTech" solution offered by AIVOT, which enables the farmers to obtain the necessary information about the quality of soil and its cultivation. 

"As far as ethos at AIVOT AI is concerned, Deep Tech should always have grassroots connections," declared Alok Kumar Tiwari, Founder & CEO, AIVOT AI. "With our collaboration with DRIIV, we get one more boost to our endeavors for the implementation of our patented technologies in areas like non-invasive healthcare in rural India and SoilTech, among others, to empower our citizens to make the dream of making India a technology and digitally ready nation come true as envisaged by the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji." 

"This is exactly what our ethos at DRIIV is all about – establishing impeccable connections between research and solutions," remarked Mr. Krishna Kumar Gaur, Head - Institutional Relations (IR), DRIIV, who was working from the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India. "The collaboration between us and AIVOT AI is in perfect congruence with the objective of creating an ecosystem through technology innovation that can solve problems at the grass-root level. Our efforts are aimed at making a positive contribution to socio-economic development of the country through technological innovation in areas like health care and agriculture." 

Through the collaboration between the National Network of DRIIV and AIVOT AI, AIVOT AI becomes an integral part of the Triple-Helix vision that comprises the industry, academics, and government entities. This partnership will help realize the vision of Viksit Bharat of the Government of India through scientific and technological innovations to enhance the living standards of Indian citizens.

Introduction to AIVOT AI (Web: https://www.aivot.ai/): 

AIVOT AI is a leading technological company that aims at creating patented technologies and solutions using its models, Internet of Things (IoT), and deep technologies. AIVOT AI creates scalable technological infrastructures in diverse impact sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, policing, and enterprise analytics. 

Introduction to DRIIV (Web: https://www.driiv.co.in/): 

DRIIV means Delhi Research Implementation and Innovation. DRIIV is a science and technology cluster functioning under the guidance of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India. The objective of DRIIV is to encourage collaboration of diverse partners to pilot and implement innovations. 

Delhi Research Implementation and Innovation (DRIIV) is an S&T cluster of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India. DRIIV's mandate is to foster collaboration among diverse stakeholders to validate, pilot, and deploy transformative, sustainable technologies from 'lab to market.' 

Media Contact: 

Group 5Sutapa Bhagat (AIVOT AI Pvt Ltd): e-Mail: sutapa@aivot.ai | Mobile: +91 98330 72264 Krishna Kumar Gaur (DRIIV): e-Mail: | Mobile: +91 95821 77265 

 

 

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