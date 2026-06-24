Dream, Determination & Design: The Inspiring Growth Story of Devoko



Many businesses do not start with an idealised vision or plan. Many start from an emotion. Others start from an observation. Sometimes they start from a random thought that keeps coming back; a thought that is hard to shake off. For M Raju Kumar, what shaped his journey was the observation of a void in what many people had accepted as the norm as a gap in outdoor furniture. Outdoor furniture either had no durability, looked old or the price point made premium products out of reach for many. The gap between the different options available was very small.

People wanted to have beautiful outdoor areas to spend time in and Hotels needed better-quality tables and chairs for outdoor areas such as Café and patios. The amount of people investing money in their balconies/ gardens/ terraces and poolside settings is steadily increasing. The quality and capability of the materials that make up outdoor items particularly is not consistent, particularly when the influences of the Indian climate are taken into consideration.

That was the beginning of Devoko.

In 2018, the company was established as an online-focused brand. The company focused on working to gain customer confidence in a product line that has traditionally had issues with both quality and longevity. Initially, their primary sales outlets were through e-commerce and their website.

What had initially looked easy on paper was to build high-quality outdoor products that have sophistication, durability, and were affordable for consumers in India, but as with many entrepreneurial journeys this has proven to be much more labour intensive behind-the-scenes than envisioned.

What started as an idea has grown into a brand serving homeowners, cafés, hotels, resorts, and commercial properties across India.

Solving a Problem Most People Ignored

There is a considerable difference between outdoor furniture and indoor furniture because of their exposure to the elements, including heat, rain, dust, humidity, and extended exposure. Many times, what looks good inside of a showroom will not last for very long when placed outdoors.

M. Raju Kumar was able to create outdoor furniture that can stand up to Indian weather conditions without compromising its aesthetic appeal, instead of developing substandard products, his company's focus was on developing products from long-lasting materials: synthetic rattan, polypropylene rope, aluminum and iron frames, teak, and weatherproof upholstery material.

The aim of his company was to create more than just a product; it was to develop a reliable solution for the consumer’s needs.

Due to the difficulties faced by many buyers in terms of finding an appropriate outdoor setup that met their expectations of both durability and contemporary style, Devoko entered the outdoor furniture market with a new perspective on outdoor product development. They realised that all outdoor spaces in India are not the same; for example, balconies are typically small and compact, terrace areas have to withstand direct sunlight, and pool area furniture needs to be more resistant to moisture and heat exposure.

For each environment, there are numerous considerations that have to be made in order to achieve design excellence.

With a primary focus on contemporary outdoor sofas, dining setups, and other premium outdoor furniture solutions Devoko was able to capture a new customer base who were impressed by their quality, but did not realise they were getting something far superior to what they had previously experienced.

From the beginning their objective was a simple one: to produce furniture that looks like premium and high quality at the same time, without the customer feeling as though they are overpaying for quality.

The journey for Devoko was not without its challenges as most people do not see the challenges associated with the early stages of business startup.

The Hardest Part Was Not Manufacturing

Developing a product is probably the most important part of an expanding brand; however, there are many challenges involved in developing outdoor furniture like Devoko does. Developing these products can be especially difficult in India because of the sheer size of each piece and inconsistency of the shipping conditions from city to city.

The outdoor furniture cannot afford to have delivery issues; a single piece can have a tremendous impact on consumer confidence if it arrives with a damaged frame or is delivered late. As Devoko was founded with limited funding, every obstacle to the business made the challenges harder, and each operational decision made was critical to the success of the business.

Developing shipping and receiving systems from the ground up takes great patience. The packaging methods needed to be improved consistently throughout this time period. The transportation partners that Devoko worked with needed to be managed closely. It was important to develop delivery timeliness because customers wanted premium outdoor furniture to be treated professionally at every step of the delivery process.

Despite the challenges of operating under a rapidly growing volume of demand for its products, M. Raju Kumar and his team remained focused and continued to improve their processes incrementally. By continuing to work toward delivering a consistent product to their customers, they built a foundation of trust between themselves and their customers.

Then Came the Unexpected Turning Point | The COVID-19 Outbreak

Devoko had its breakthrough moment in 2020 when COVID-19 caused disruption for many businesses, but ultimately ushered in a new era in market demand for outdoor living products. With people spending more time in their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they began to look for ways to make the outdoors an extension of their homes. As families were no longer able to gather inside their homes, the once-living room-style terraces became places to gather; balconies became areas to relax and enjoy nature. Families began to invest in their home comfort differently than they ever had before.

As the demand for outdoor products skyrocketed, so did the demand for stylish outdoor furniture. The need for comfortable seating, functional furniture, and aesthetically pleasing outdoor designs, which previously were considered luxuries, slowly transitioned to normal, everyday items used inside the home, thereby eliminating the once common practice of only using those products occasionally. Instead of considering their outdoor furniture purchases a luxury, customers began to view them as part of their everyday lifestyles.

This was an important moment for Devoko's brand development and continues to drive growth for the company today.

The increase in demand also pushed the company to grow faster operationally. Managing orders, scaling production, and maintaining consistency became essential. It was a challenging phase, but it also validated the belief that outdoor living in India was evolving quickly.

Building More Than Furniture

One of the most impressive aspects of Devoko's story is that they have never sought to position themselves as simply a different type of furniture retailer. The vision has always been much bigger.

The purpose behind the brand was to create accessible, durable and stylish outdoor furniture specifically for Indian residential homes, cafes, hotels and commercial facilities.

With that singular focus, Devoko has been able to service not only traditional retail customers, but also to build relationships with a variety of businesses – including cafes, hotels, resorts, restaurants and other commercial outdoor projects throughout India.

Devoko's current customer base consists of residential homeowners as well as hospitality businesses that require high-quality, durable and stylish outdoor furnishings.

Launch of First Offline Store in Jaipur

In 2021 when they saw continued growth and demand, Devoko launched their first-ever offline location providing 2,000 square ft of space for outdoor furniture retailing. This facility is extraordinary in step toward achieving Devoko's company growth goals.

Jaipur was strategically selected because it was close enough to Delhi to enable efficient logistics for raw materials as well as providing excellent support for manufacturing, transportation, and operational flexibility for future expansion plans.

Devoko began as a web-based company selling outdoor furniture and has grown into one of the most reputable brands in the country for premium quality outdoor living products.

A Growing Team and a Growing Vision

The business grew, along with its team. Devoko now operates with a team size of approximately 80-120 employees who all contribute to manufacturing, operations, logistics, customer service and project execution. Managing that level of growth requires more than just great products. It also requires providing customers with a consistent customer experience.

Providing customers with a consistent customer experience through product-quality, timely delivery and after-sales support was one of the biggest lessons learned during the company's journey. Providing customers with high-quality products and meeting specified deadlines is the same value as creating a successful business when building a company. Continuing to build on trust during all levels of the company's growth is as important to the company's success as building the brand itself.

The company's emphasis on delivering products and services on a timely basis and providing consistent product quality has led to the company's growing recognition among customers of its brand. As customers continue to share their positive experiences, this has led to strengthening of the company's reputation as a result of positive experiences from customers. The building of a strong reputation from satisfied customers creates one of the most valuable methods of growing a bootstrapped company through trusted customers.

The Future Devoko Wants to Build

Devoko has huge aspirations. The company has plans in place to grow its presence by having offline stores in metropolitan cities where customers will be able to touch and feel the products prior to purchasing them. This next stage is critical because buying outdoor furniture is mostly a tangible purchase for customers. They need to touch the materials, try out the comfort, and visualize how the pieces will fit into their home.

At the same time, their overall vision is still very much intact. The long-term goal is to build a ₹100 crore outdoor furniture brand. This is representative of the way that outdoor living is evolving in India as a whole.

People are no longer considering their outdoor space to be wasted space. Rather, they want to make sure that their outdoor space is warm, functional, and well thought out. A balcony is not just going to be a balcony; a garden is no longer just going to be an empty space.

It will also become a place to slow down. This transformation has given Devoko an important reason for being.

Although the path to successfully creating outdoor living spaces can be challenging, it is produced by consistently bringing quality products to market while understanding the way people like to live as opposed to chasing after fads and trends. Sometimes the best way to create lasting relationships with your clients is to help them solve problems they didn't realize could be fixed, so you develop a loyal following of customers, over time.

M. Raju Kumar began his business as a modest start-up to build premium outdoor furniture in India and has made great progress since then. This has included conquering early logistics difficulties, building relationships with many home owners, cafes, hotels, resorts, and commercial businesses to establish the brand as a recognized name in the premium outdoor furniture space. The success of the brand stems from consistently delivering quality products and maintaining a clear vision for how modern outdoor living should look and function.

In the future, with M. Raju Kumar's continued ability to lead the future, Devoko will continue to create outdoor spaces that are not only aesthetically pleasing, comfortable, and practical, but reflective of the way real people live in India.

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