Dr. Savneet Bains: Rethinking Sustainable Leadership Pipelines from Breaking the Glass Ceiling to Building a Moat

For decades, women have been told to break the glass ceiling to advance to a leadership position by overcoming challenges, becoming resilient, and getting mentorship. Dr. Savneet Bains' research on the lived experiences of South Asian women leaders offers a different perspective: What if leadership development was not about breaking a ceiling, but about establishing pathways for women to lead and advance?

That question became a key aspect of Dr. Bains' research at The University of Texas at Austin and continues to shape her practice, scholarship, and mentorship. Bains' background and experience in academic leadership and in career development extends even beyond a subject of research when it comes to leadership. She believes it's a practice of relationships, people and institutions.

One of her participants, Tanvi (name changed) shared a viewpoint that stuck with Bains, based on Warren Buffett's idea of a "moat." Tanvi shared that oftentimes women, especially South Asian women, feel compelled to undertake additional (and sometimes unnecessary) labor to prove their worth and advance in their careers. However, this process can come at a personal and professional cost. Using the metaphor of shattering glass, she emphasized that the fragments can wound them. As an alternative, she suggested building a “moat” around oneself through expertise that creates value beyond oneself. Her insight offered Bains an innovative way to think about the glass-ceiling metaphor. “Rather than trying to break through a leadership ceiling, women must work towards developing credibility and a sense of purpose that serves students, the profession, and the society at large,” Bains explains.

Based on her participants stories and lived experiences, Bains developed a leadership framework, “Forging New Pathways,” that aims to transition from the current patchwork of informal and unstructured pathways towards formal and inclusive pipeline efforts. This framework comprises three interconnected tenets of Cultural Strengths, Redefining Mentorship, and Collective Action and the core values of allyship, resilience, and empowerment. Together, these principles shift the weight of leadership development from an individual to a shared responsibility among aspiring leaders, institutions, mentors, colleagues, and those serving in positions of influence.

“Leadership development cannot rest entirely on the shoulders of individual women,” says Bains. “If we keep telling women to be more resilient, we also have to ask the question: what are they being told to be resilient against?”

Resilience should not be treated as something missing that needs to be strengthened. It must be accompanied by empowerment and allyship. Empowerment can take the form of opportunities to develop agency, confidence, and skills. Allyship can come from those who have the ability to influence access and opportunity.

With her scholar-practitioner identity, Dr. Bains has translated these research findings into actionable strategies. As the Program Manager for Industry Experiences in the Office of Career & Life Design at The University of Texas at Austin, she works with employers and alumni to develop experiential learning opportunities for graduate students and postdoctoral scholars. Through this work, she helps in creating opportunities for advanced degree students and scholars to apply theory to practice, develop professional identities, build relationships, and explore career pathways.

That connection between research and practice is especially visible in Bains' scholarship and professional accomplishments. “Leadership development does not only mean receiving a leadership title. It begins much earlier in the lived experiences, the tap on the shoulder by people who recognize their potential, the relationships they build, and the opportunities where they practice leadership,” emphasizes Bains.

Bains makes a significant contribution to discussions regarding women's leadership development as a professional with over ten years of experience in both industry and higher education. She focuses on figuring out what people, organizations, and professional associations can do differently to make leadership pipelines more purposeful and sustainable in addition to comprehending why they are still uneven. Her scholarship has been recognized on multiple occasions in the field of higher education, including the most recent Research & Scholarship Award from NASPA's Womxn in Student Affairs Knowledge Community.

Bains advocates for a shift in the narrative from how women must work extra hard to succeed to how communities and professional organizations can create avenues for organic and accessible leadership development of aspiring women leaders. Ultimately, Dr. Bains wants the discussion to go beyond how women need to break the glass ceiling for career advancement. Her work challenges communities, institutions, and professional organizations to build sustainable leadership pathways for future generations of women leaders.