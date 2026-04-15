London/New Delhi, 14-April-2026: Burnett Homoeopathy Pvt. Ltd hosted the 4th World Homoeopathy Summit 2026 as part of the ongoing demonstration of India's growing global influence in the field of healthcare at the Palace of Westminster, London. This Summit serves to help establish Greater Homoeopathic; Medicine as part of the global institutional dialogue.

The 4th World Homoeopathy Summit represents an important shift in how the world perceives Homoeopathic Medicines. The Medicine is often debated in western institutions but is now discussed in one of the most prestigious legislative arenas of the globe. By holding this Summit in the British Parliament, the Indian organization has demonstrated the growing recognition of Traditional Medicine, based upon the scientific evidence produced in such areas as global cooperative research.

According to Dr. Nitish Chandra Dubey (Founder and Chairman of Burnett Homoeopathy), this summit represents a larger trend toward the integration of traditional knowledge and modern scientific methods of working together to create solutions to our society's most pressing issues. He states that homeopathy is beginning to see the results of extensive research studies conducted all over the world, through international collaborations and with the shared clinical expertise gained from those collaborations; thus forming a unified pathway of continued growth for homeopathy globally.

The global homeopathy community was brought together at the summit with more than 150 doctors, researchers, and other medical professionals participating in a multi-disciplinary exchange of ideas; sharing research outcomes; and plotting a future direction for homeopathy. Among other topics discussed during the summit, some key focal points were sustainable models of delivering healthcare, scientifically validating the practice of homeopathy, and how the practice of homeopathy will continue to address today's healthcare crises.

The presence of high-profile global leaders and policymakers helped to emphasize the importance of this summit. British MP Shivani Raja was among those in attendance, as was Lord Raval and other senior representatives from 10 Downing Street, including Myles Stacey. Their attendance is indicative of an increasing willingness by formal institutions to develop integrative/complementary health care models. Additionally, the significant participation of many world-class cricketers at this event reinforces the relationship between high-performance lifestyles and holistic health; these attendees include Eoin Morgan, David Gower, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, and Jonathan Trott.

The presence of these athletes is a strong statement about the acceptance of holistic approaches to health and wellness among top athletes. Finally, beyond Parliament, the summit also had sessions in some of the world’s most respected academic/scientific institutions—including the University of Oxford and the Natural History Museum—to emphasize collaboration across disciplines and research integration, and the need to create a stronger scientific base upon which to develop homoeopathy within the global context.

The event celebrates the anniversary of the establishment of homeopathy by Samuel Hahnemann, who developed homeopathy in Europe in the late 1700s before it began to gain popularity as a method of treatment in other countries around the world. India has been one of the leading countries to support homeopathy as we know it today.

Burnett Homeopathy, based out of India, is a prime example of a group that has actively contributed towards growing homeopathy through its focus on providing evidence-based clinical care, and reaching out internationally in order to share its mission with other countries. The purpose of the London meeting was part of this process of providing evidence that practitioners of Homeopathy in India are playing an important role in shaping the international discourse on health.

At the meeting, participants demonstrated a concerted need for increasing the amount of scientific research that has been done on homeopathy. While some areas of the world remain skeptical regarding the scientific validity of homeopathic medicine, leading experts participating in the meeting noted that there is an urgent need to create additional research frameworks to document the clinical benefits of homeopathic treatment in order to support ongoing discussions about the acceptance of homeopathy in the future through increased research and documentation of the clinical results related to the use of homeopathic medicine.

The advancement of Burnett Homoeopathy's presence in Australia is the expansion of their successful Evidence-Based Research Summit that took place in Goa, India. The success of the Australian summit demonstrates significant growth in their leadership roles in the global community.

This summit will also be a reflection of the change that is occurring with regard to how healthcare is being approached. There continue to be significant challenges across the globe (antimicrobial resistance, chronic illness, lifestyle diseases, etc.) and as the different parts of the world are working to address these issues there is an increased movement to incorporate an integrative approach (one that incorporates traditional knowledge and practices along with current recognised scientific advances) into the various models of healthcare.

The current summit and the expansion of the global visionary goals of Burnett Homoeopathy will allow for further establishment of international collaborations, advancement of the research agenda, development of new partnerships in academia and further the incorporation use of homoeopathy into the overall healthcare discussions globally.