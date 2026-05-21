Cardiology, oncology, neurosciences are some of the areas where the healthcare industry has gained significant momentum in India in recent times. But there is uneven distribution of such advances across the country with advanced neurosurgical and neurological treatments available in abundance in the major metropolitan cities. Access to timely treatment for patients with neurological diseases, like brain, spine and nerve disorders is difficult for millions of patients in tier-2 and tier-3 areas.

Neurological diseases are on an upward trend in India. In today's world, stroke, brain tumors, epilepsy, spinal disorders, traumatic brain injuries and neurodegenerative disorders are no longer a rarity. The neurological disease burden is higher due to lifestyle diseases, life expectancy, road traffic accidents and awareness. However, there is still a lack of infrastructure and expertise of experts to run these conditions.

Treatment often involves visiting cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai or Bengaluru for many families. These delays can have a huge impact in an emergency, such as stroke or a traumatic brain injury. In the world of neuroscience, a lot of times the thing that determines whether an individual is going to get better or stay stuck is time.

The challenge is not only for medical treatment. The families have to cope with the emotional stress of temporary migration to the metropolitan cities for special care, financial burden, accommodation issues and loss of income. These indirect costs can be catastrophic to middle class and rural families. The creation of the regional centers of excellence in neuroscience is even more urgent here.

Advanced neuroscience institutions are not just required to make neuroscience services accessible to India, they also need to be able to help decrease the inequality in healthcare. The best brain and spine care should not be confined to a select few corridors in the city. There is a need for regional Indian patients to have access to state-of-the-art diagnostics and minimally invasive neurosurgery, stroke intervention, neurocritical care and rehabilitation at their doorstep.

Over the last decade medical technology has developed and has made this leap possible. The neurosurgery is performed with a minimum incision, endoscopic surgery of the base of the skull, neuro-navigation system, monitoring system and the use of advanced imaging and endovascular surgery for more precision and a faster recovery. With the right skills and facilities, these technologies are now available to be successfully deployed in regional healthcare centres.

But most important of all, it's not only about having the right equipment for neuroscience excellence. Requires highly trained professionals, cooperation from a range of medical disciplines, intensive care, rehabilitation and long-term monitoring of patients. Regional India can be the setting for the development of such ecosystems, to improve continuity of care and long-term neurological outcomes.

There is too a greater shift in patient expectations. As more and more people have access to quality care in the community, they will increasingly choose advanced treatment in their community. This has encouraged more experienced specialists to join in the process of developing health services in other systems than the usual metropolitan health systems.

Some institutions are beginning to understand that there is advanced neuroscience treatment and research that can take place outside of India's metropolises. A Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Founder of Dr. Rao's Hospital (International Institute of Neurosciences), Guntur, Andhra Pradesh is one such factor contributing to this changing scenario of healthcare. Dr. Patibandla has stressed on the need to push the frontier of brain and spine surgeries to the grass roots with international exposure and training in a wide variety of subspecialties such as minimally invasive skull base surgery, paediatric neurosurgery, neuro-oncology and cerebrovascular neurosurgery.

The health care revolution that such regional neuroscience centers represent is more important than just the physical structures. They minimize the load on overcrowded metro hospitals, enhance emergency response capabilities and offer opportunities to build talent, research and medical education locally.

But public awareness is also an important factor. Neurological signs and symptoms aren't noticed in many communities until they reach a very high level. The headache, convulsions, weakness, difficulty speaking, or chronic back pain or a sudden change in behavior may not be referred to a specialist in a timely fashion. RNs can play a vital role in promoting awareness, early detection and preventive healthcare education at the regional level.

With the increasing ageing population in India, the burden of neurological disorders is expected to increase even further in the coming decade. Additional strain will be put on healthcare systems due to such conditions as stroke, Parkinson's disease, dementia, and degenerative spine disorders. So, improving the infrastructure in neurosciences in cities outside metropolitan cities is also a medical need, which is a public health policy priority.

The future of Indian healthcare isn't about to be dependent on the handful of metros-based super-specialty institutions. There is a need for distributed excellence, where high quality healthcare systems are available, across the country, to meet the need of the regional people without compromising on quality. This transformation is more pressing than that of most other disciplines, especially the neurosciences.

The question that is not on the table anymore is whether or not it can be done across the region in a field of neurosciences.No longer is the question whether or not advanced care for neurosciences can be delivered in a regional centre. Now the problem is, how fast can India grow such ecosystems to keep up with the rising number of neuros in the Indian population? Developing strong regional neuroscience institutions may be one of the most important steps on the path toward a more widespread, equitable and robust healthcare system for the future.