In the last 2 decades, India has been gradually proving itself as a leading player in the field of health care in the world. The nation has shown a capacity to provide high quality medical services that are much cheaper than in many western health systems, from complex cardiac treatment to organ transplants, to oncology and robotic surgery. In the evolving landscape of healthcare in India, neurosciences could well be the next frontier.

Once a privilege of a few leading hospitals in the United States, Europe or few top hospitals in Asia, advanced neurosurgery is slowly becoming available throughout India. In several centers in India, minimally invasive brain surgeries, endovascular stroke interventions, skull base surgeries, pediatrics and functional neurosurgery and advanced spine surgeries are increasingly being performed with increasing sophistication. This change has led to a crucial question—Can India become a hub for high-quality neurosciences care on a global stage?

The thought is no longer out of the realm of possibility.

India has a number of strengths which make it a unique country in the healthcare sector. The nation boasts one of the finest assets in the medical field. Indian neurosurgeons are becoming more prominent at international academic conferences and fellowships, international collaborative research projects and in international surgical training programs. A number of experts have had training at world-class institutions and are introducing the latest techniques into the Indian healthcare systems.

Concurrently, one huge economic opportunity is present in India. Many of the world's population still cannot afford advanced neurosurgical treatments in many of the world's developed countries. Patients even abroad may have to wait a while for the treatment or incur high cost if there is no insurance cover. In fact, India has already established a reputation for offering high-end healthcare at more affordable prices, thus playing a pivotal role in its development as a medical tourism destination in various specialties.

As infrastructure and expertise become better, so may neurosciences.

This has been greatly fuelled by the adoption of technology. The modern neurosurgery today is highly dependent on advanced imaging, neuro-navigation systems, operating microscopes, intraoperative monitoring, endovascular suites, the use of robots and minimally invasive surgery. The technologies are now being an integral part of the evolving neurosciences ecosystem in India, allowing for increased precision, hospitalisation time and better patient outcomes.

One area of special interest is the development of endovascular neurosurgery. Aneurysms, stroke, and vascular malformations, among others, can be treated with minimally invasive, catheter-based procedures, instead of traditional open surgery, in many cases. Likewise, with minimally invasive spine surgery and endoscopic skull base surgery, many patients are experiencing faster recovery times by lessening the damage to tissue and the length of the hospital stay.

The other important factor is the growing subspecialisation of the Indian neurosciences. Pediatric neurosurgery and neuro-oncology, epilepsy surgery, functional neurosurgery, and cerebrovascular surgery are all rapidly growing sub specialties. This is an evolving knowledge and skill which is slowly making it possible for Indian institutions to deal with very complex neurological cases which used to be referred overseas.

Despite this advances there are still major challenges to be addressed.

The disparity in advanced neurosciences infrastructure is one of the biggest. The provision of high-end neurological care remains largely confined to metropolitan areas while millions of patients in tier-2 and tier-3 cities are under-resourced for neurological care. To make India a world-class center for advanced neurosurgery, the development of regional neuroscience centres will be imperative.

Investment in the healthcare infrastructure is a long-term investment. The neurosciences are among the most technologically demanding areas of medicine needing state-of-the-art operating rooms, neurocritical care systems, rehabilitation units, advanced imaging and multi-disciplinary expertise. Properly developing sustainable systems in rural areas is still a challenge and opportunity.

The number of academic cooperation and research needs also continues to grow. A country that becomes a global medical leader is not just a country with a high number of patient cases but also one that innovates, trains and contributes to science. Increasing the number of neurosurgical fellowships, research projects, simulation courses, and international collaboration could bolster India's future within the field of neurosciences.

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, founder of Dr. Rao's Hospital (International Neurosciences Institute), Guntur, AP, is part of a larger initiative to foster the region's development in the field of neurosciences. Dr. Patibandla has highlighted the need to bring world-class expertise to the local health-care systems while training in a variety of subspecialties, such as minimally invasive skull base surgery, paediatric neurosurgery, neuro-oncology and endovascular neurosurgery, internationally.

Most significantly, the future of neurosurgery in India is not It's also a matter of ruggedging up health systems for Indians themselves! When a country has the ability to provide world-class neurological care in-house, it is able to improve the overall healthcare systems in the country, clinical standards and research capability.

AI, robotics, precision imaging, and digital health integration will drive the future of neurosciences around the world for the next decade and beyond. The technology industry and medical knowledge in India are growing, offering scope for innovative applications in the field of medical engineering. With the changing landscapes of these fields, India has the potential not only to have access to technology but also to become a key player in the development of technology.

Medical tourism is changing too. Patients today want to know they're safe, they want transparency, they want to know they're getting the best, they want infrastructure and they want trust. Continued focus on standards of care, ethics, training, and patient-centred care will therefore be needed to build a global reputation in advanced neurosurgery.

This shift is not just about healthcare economics, it's about the entire experience of healthcare. Advanced neurosciences capability is a reflection of scientific progress, institutional maturity and national confidence in the healthcare services. Global competitive neurosciences systems is part of the overall trajectory of India's transformation towards becoming a modern knowledge-based healthcare nation.

It will be the extent to which the country will continue to invest in talent, infrastructure, research, technology, and access to the region that will determine whether India becomes a big name in advanced neurosurgery in the world. More and more foundations can be seen. The next step could be turning isolated excellence into a more integrated national neurosciences ecosystem to cater to Indian and international patients at the highest standards of care.