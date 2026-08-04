Documents Required for a Personal Loan: Full Checklist

Most lenders ask for a few basic documents to verify your identity, address, income, and repayment capacity before processing your personal loan application.

This is a list of documents which are generally needed.

Identity Proof

A valid government-issued identity proof helps verify your identity. Depending on the lender, you may be asked to submit one of the following:

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Passport

Driving Licence

Voter ID

Address Proof

You may also need to provide proof of your current residential address. Some of the commonly requested documents include:

Aadhaar Card

Passport

Utility bills (where accepted)

Driving Licence

Rental agreement (if accepted by the lender)

The list of accepted documents may differ depending on the lender's policies.

Income Proof

Income documents help lenders assess your repayment capacity.

For salaried applicants, these may include:

Recent salary slips

Bank statements showing salary credits

Form 16, if required

Self-employed applicants may be asked to provide:

Income Tax Returns (ITRs)

Bank statements

Business proof

Financial statements, where applicable

Employment or Business Details

Some lenders may also request basic employment or business information, such as:

Employee ID

Employment details

Business registration documents for self-employed applicants

Passport-size Photograph

Although many lenders now use digital verification, some may still request a recent passport-size photograph during the application process.

PAN and Aadhaar

PAN and Aadhaar are commonly requested during the loan application process as they help verify your identity and complete KYC requirements, wherever applicable.

Do All Personal Loans Require Documents?

Not always. Some lenders now offer completely digital Personal Loan journeys for eligible customers. If you're already KYC-compliant or have a pre-approved offer, the loan may be processed with little or no additional documentation. In such cases, identity verification and eligibility checks are completed digitally, making the process faster and more convenient.

The documentation requirements depend on the lender's policies and your customer profile.

Before You Apply

Taking a few minutes to prepare before applying can help make the process smoother.

Keep Your PAN and Aadhaar Details Ready

Many lenders use these documents to verify your identity and complete KYC formalities. Keeping them handy can help you complete the application without interruptions.

Ensure Your KYC Details Are Updated

If your address, mobile number, or other KYC details have changed recently, consider updating them beforehand. This can help avoid delays during verification.

Use an Active Bank Account and Mobile Number

Make sure the bank account you provide is active and that your registered mobile number is accessible. You may receive OTPs, verification calls, or application updates during the process.

Check the Documents Required for Your Profile

The documents needed may differ depending on whether you're salaried or self-employed. Reviewing the lender's requirements in advance can help you keep everything ready before you begin the application.

Review Your Information Before Submitting

Take a moment to check that the details you've entered, such as your name, PAN, income, and contact information, are accurate. Even small errors can sometimes delay the verification process.

Conclusion

Most Personal Loan applications require a few basic documents related to identity, address, and income. However, documentation requirements can vary depending on the lender and the applicant's profile. Today, some lenders also offer fully digital loan journeys where eligible customers may not need to submit physical documents. This makes borrowing faster and more convenient.

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