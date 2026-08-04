FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'PM Modi shouldn't bow to Trump': Kejriwal leads E20 protest, seeks halt to US ethanol imports

Arvind Kejriwal leads E20 protest, seeks halt to US ethanol imports

IND vs SL Test Series: Is Mohammed Shami replacing Jasprit Bumrah? Know who Ajit Agarkar picked

IND vs SL Test Series: Is Mohammed Shami replacing Jasprit Bumrah?

Lock Upp 2 WINNER leaked: Not Shivangi Joshi or Shilpa Shinde, but Shreya Kalra becomes champion? Here's how internet reacts

Lock Upp 2 WINNER leaked: Not Shivangi or Shilpa, but Shreya becomes champion?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT

From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism

Latest NewsInsights

INSIGHTS

Documents Required for a Personal Loan: Full Checklist

Getting a Personal Loan can sometimes be as fast as many people think. The paperwork needed can depend on the lender, but it can help smooth the process if you have the necessary documents on hand.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 04, 2026, 01:55 PM IST

Documents Required for a Personal Loan: Full Checklist
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

 

Most lenders ask for a few basic documents to verify your identity, address, income, and repayment capacity before processing your personal loan application. 

This is a list of documents which are generally needed. 

Identity Proof 

A valid government-issued identity proof helps verify your identity. Depending on the lender, you may be asked to submit one of the following: 

  • Aadhaar Card  
  • PAN Card  
  • Passport  
  • Driving Licence  
  • Voter ID  
  • Address Proof 

You may also need to provide proof of your current residential address. Some of the commonly requested documents include: 

  • Aadhaar Card  
  • Passport  
  • Utility bills (where accepted)  
  • Driving Licence  
  • Rental agreement (if accepted by the lender)  

The list of accepted documents may differ depending on the lender's policies. 

  • Income Proof 
  • Income documents help lenders assess your repayment capacity. 
  • For salaried applicants, these may include: 
  • Recent salary slips  
  • Bank statements showing salary credits  
  • Form 16, if required  

Self-employed applicants may be asked to provide: 

  • Income Tax Returns (ITRs)  
  • Bank statements  
  • Business proof  
  • Financial statements, where applicable  
  • Employment or Business Details 

Some lenders may also request basic employment or business information, such as: 

  • Employee ID  
  • Employment details  
  • Business registration documents for self-employed applicants  
  • Passport-size Photograph 

Although many lenders now use digital verification, some may still request a recent passport-size photograph during the application process. 

PAN and Aadhaar 

PAN and Aadhaar are commonly requested during the loan application process as they help verify your identity and complete KYC requirements, wherever applicable. 

Do All Personal Loans Require Documents? 

Not always. Some lenders now offer completely digital Personal Loan journeys for eligible customers. If you're already KYC-compliant or have a pre-approved offer, the loan may be processed with little or no additional documentation. In such cases, identity verification and eligibility checks are completed digitally, making the process faster and more convenient. 

The documentation requirements depend on the lender's policies and your customer profile. 

Before You Apply 

Taking a few minutes to prepare before applying can help make the process smoother. 

Keep Your PAN and Aadhaar Details Ready 

Many lenders use these documents to verify your identity and complete KYC formalities. Keeping them handy can help you complete the application without interruptions. 

Ensure Your KYC Details Are Updated 

If your address, mobile number, or other KYC details have changed recently, consider updating them beforehand. This can help avoid delays during verification. 

Use an Active Bank Account and Mobile Number 

Make sure the bank account you provide is active and that your registered mobile number is accessible. You may receive OTPs, verification calls, or application updates during the process. 

Check the Documents Required for Your Profile 

The documents needed may differ depending on whether you're salaried or self-employed. Reviewing the lender's requirements in advance can help you keep everything ready before you begin the application. 

Review Your Information Before Submitting 

Take a moment to check that the details you've entered, such as your name, PAN, income, and contact information, are accurate. Even small errors can sometimes delay the verification process. 

Conclusion 

Most Personal Loan applications require a few basic documents related to identity, address, and income. However, documentation requirements can vary depending on the lender and the applicant's profile. Today, some lenders also offer fully digital loan journeys where eligible customers may not need to submit physical documents. This makes borrowing faster and more convenient. 

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    'PM Modi shouldn't bow to Trump': Kejriwal leads E20 protest, seeks halt to US ethanol imports
    Arvind Kejriwal leads E20 protest, seeks halt to US ethanol imports
    Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan hints about Karan Arjun concept in first teaser, reality show to premiere on this date
    Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan hints about Karan Arjun concept in first teaser
    IND vs SL Test Series: Is Mohammed Shami replacing Jasprit Bumrah? Know who Ajit Agarkar picked
    IND vs SL Test Series: Is Mohammed Shami replacing Jasprit Bumrah?
    Lock Upp 2 WINNER leaked: Not Shivangi Joshi or Shilpa Shinde, but Shreya Kalra becomes champion? Here's how internet reacts
    Lock Upp 2 WINNER leaked: Not Shivangi or Shilpa, but Shreya becomes champion?
    Documents Required for a Personal Loan: Full Checklist
    Documents Required for a Personal Loan: Full Checklist
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
    Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
    Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
    Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
    From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
    From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
    Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
    Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
    From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
    From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement