Many international patients regard Istanbul Vita to be one of the best hair transplant clinics in Turkey. Istanbul Vita Clinic has made itself well-known among those people who want to have hair transplants in Turkey. Patients from overseas countries prefer Istanbul Vita Clinic for having over 15 years of experience in conducting hair transplant procedures. Istanbul Vita Clinic conducts only 1 - 3 hair transplant procedures every day for international clients.

There is a highly motivated staff of over 200 professionals at the clinic who can cater to all types of hair restoration requirements. Istanbul Vita also caters to international clients by offering translation services in 13 different languages through the medium of native language patient coordinators.

About The Medical Team

There are several reasons why Istanbul Vita can be called a trusted hair transplant clinic in Turkey, one of which is that there are 4 doctors who have the required license to perform hair transplant surgeries and many years of experience in the field. These are such doctors as Dr. Harun Eymen Alakaya, Dr. Mustafa Ayhan Balcı, Dr. Tuğçe Yılmaz Arslan and Dr. Özge Miray Gültekin, each of whom has their own specialization of advanced hair transplantation techniques.

The specializations of Dr. Mustafa Ayhan Balcı are Vita Technique ®, Afro Hair Transplant,

Long Hair FUE, DHI, and female hair transplantation. The specialization of Dr. Harun Eymen Alakaya includes Vita Technique ®, Combined Technique, Afro Hair Transplant, eyebrow and beard transplantation, and also female hair transplantation. The specialization of Dr. Tuğçe Yılmaz Arslan includes Vita Technique ®, while the specialization of Dr. Özge Miray Gültekin includes Afro Hair Transplant and frontal hairline design.

Medical Director – Hasan Başol

Medical Director and Founder of Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic is Hasan Başol, who is also recognized for developing techniques for hair transplants. The technique known as the Vita Technique ®, was created by Hasan Başol.

Not only has he performed his role in his clinic well but also he came up with a hybrid technique that unites both DHI and Sapphire FUE techniques. In addition, he was able to present the idea of the SUPER DHI technique, an innovation meant to facilitate procedures requiring more than 6,000 grafts.

Istanbul Vita became known as one of the most notable hair transplant clinics in Turkey. The clinic was awarded Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Europe (2023).

International Recognition and Awards

One of the main media outlets in Austria, ORF TVthek, has placed Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic on its list of famous hair transplant clinics located in Turkey. Besides ORF TVthek, other prestigious media outlets such as Forbes, USA Today, Reuters, RealSelf, GQ, The Guardian, and many more have covered Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic. Due to having numerous testimonials from its patients and awards such as "Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Europe (2023)" and "Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Turkey (2021 & 2022)," Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic has achieved great popularity in the industry. It is worth noting that Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic is included in various international ratings and lists of top hair transplant clinics of Turkey in 2026.

Hair Transplant Techniques Offered by İstanbul Vita Clinic

Another technique that the clinic uses in performing hair transplants is the Vita Technique®. The Vita Technique®, which is patented by the medical professionals at the clinic, entails the careful examination of the donor site. Besides, the Vita Technique® can be applied to all sorts of hair, including afro hair.

Apart from these, there are more advanced techniques such as Two Days FUE, Sapphire FUE, DHI, Combined FUE & DHI, and Long Hair FUE provided at the clinic.

Advanced Care & Support Treatments

The Istanbul Vita Clinic also offers more advanced options that have been designed with the aim of increasing success and comfort during surgery. Such advanced treatments include Stem Cell Treatment that aids in facilitating healing and improves graft quality and density.

Afro Hair Transplant Expertise

We at Istanbul Vita realize that hair transplantation for afro hair is very special and thus, we have specialists in afro hair who handle such cases. At our clinic, we have considerable expertise dealing with various textures of hair, from wavy hair, curly hair, coiled hair, to tight hair, helping us develop treatment approaches that consider the natural hair structure and strive for density and direction.Our physicians at Istanbul Vita carry out a personalized approach to each afro hair transplantation.

When looking for afro hair transplant Turkey from abroad, this sort of specialization means the difference between the procedure being safe and successful and the outcome looking good in the end.

Vita Technique

The Vita Technique is created to ensure that microscopic planning is incorporated in this treatment. This will enable healthcare providers to examine the donor site and categorize the grafts based on their size, texture, and growth patterns prior to the process of transplanting.

The Classic FUE, DHI, and Vita Technique ® vary in their extraction techniques, density plans, realistic results, and recovery time. The Classic FUE technique uses 0.9-1.0 mm punches for removing the hair follicles, resulting in more extensive cuts and extended recovery time. With 1.0-1.2 mm steel blades that create channel openings, a density of about 35-40 grafts is achievable, along with a recovery period of 10-14 days.

The DHI procedure is more precise when it comes to hair transplantation because it makes use of an implanter pen capable of both opening channels and implanting hair follicles. Using the smaller 0.8-0.9 mm punches, DHI causes less tissue damage compared to Classic FUE, making it possible to achieve a density of about 40-45 grafts, but it does cause tension at the donor site. The recovery period is usually 7-10 days.

Finally, the distinctive features of Vita Technique® include the application of sapphire punches having a diameter of 0.6–0.7 mm to produce microchannels in order to reduce injury of the tissues.

Hair Transplant Packages and Costs in İstanbul Vita

With regards to hair transplant Turkey cost, Istanbul Vita Clinic boasts an inclusive package that ensures its clients get everything included. For hair transplant costs at Istanbul Vita Clinic, prices range from $3,200 to $9,000, based on parameters such as the kind of procedure being undertaken, number of days needed for surgery, number of personnel required, and the time spent during the process.

Istanbul Vita Educates Future Hair Transplant Specialists

Training institutes for hair transplant are still significant today. An example of an authorized institute for the training of doctors who specialize in hair transplant is Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Clinic located in Turkey. The Istanbul Vita Clinic has been approved by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Turkey and trains according to scientific and ethical standards.

Doctors are provided with high quality training courses that address issues pertaining to Turkey hair transplant, such as diagnosis of patients, surgery planning, technique of operation and post-operation treatments. This makes the Istanbul Vita Hair Transplant Institute a significant part in the training of doctors who conduct hair transplant operations, besides carrying out the operations themselves.

Istanbul Vita Selected as the Best Hair Transplant Clinic in 2026

İstanbul Vita is one of the leading hair transplant clinics in Turkey. Some of the main reasons include: