Dismantling the Illusion: Supreet Nagi on Why Your Cybersecurity Perimeter is a Lie

The traditional enterprise defence model is breaking down in a world of rapid-fire, real-time "algorithmic warfare." For decades, organisations have spent significant time and resources creating "castles and moats" around their networks; but as companies use cloud systems, decentralised applications program interfaces (APIs), and generative/AI for business processes, these walls offer little or no real security.

This is where Supreet Nagi comes in. The Senior Director of Engineering at Northwestern Mutual, Nagi is a practitioner who has spent 20 years working in enterprise architecture. His new book "The Security Lie: A Holistic Approach to Defence in the Age of AI and Decentralised Data", has been described as a practitioner's manifesto that connects the dots between the technical details of execution and the strategic vision you find in the boardroom level.

Supreet Nagi discussed his "4R" framework, which redefines data autonomy for today's AI, and shared his compelling insight that the old security paradigm based on checklists of security controls has not worked out. There's an insightful exchange in the podcast entitled "The Security Lie," where Supreet shares what he regards as a critical misconception. "The lie is believing that if I just build my walls high enough, my data will be secure." For years, the industry has told us that protecting data ended up building a big castle - with moats around it - to provide perimeter-based security. Now the moat has drained and the perimeter of your network has become wherever you are accessing that data. Your data isn't just at your office today; it's at home on your remote PC and third party APIs as well. Just because you passed an audit doesn't mean your environment is secure either. Cybercriminals are not concerned about whether you've met any compliance certs; they're concerned only about your organization's DNA.

Supreet reiterates the distinct technical differences between data security and cybersecurity, exemplifying that “cybersecurity is an environmental focus in protecting the whole ‘house,’ which includes the networks and servers; whereas data security is an asset-focused initiative, specifically in protecting the ‘diamonds located within the safe.’ Providing some visibility to the shared responsibility security model of the modern-day Cloud, it is the responsibility of the cloud provider to handle the environment/technical security; however, it is the responsibility of the cloud customer to protect their data. As an example, if a server is fully patched but has one API that allows unauthenticated access to customer information, this means that the server is void of any value because it has been breached through a different means than an exploited vulnerability. Additionally, cybersecurity failures can sometimes be remediated; however, data security failures typically cannot be remediated as evidenced by a breach of 5M customer records being prominently circulated online.”

When asked what the most technically referenced component of the text is, Supreet officially states the 4R Framework as it pertains to Data Sanitization, specifically in a rapidly changing enterprise environment; his viewpoint is, “We need to take a position of not allowing ‘analysis paralysis’ to inhibit our organizations from addressing the data risk issues. The 4R’s of Reduce, Regenerate, Restrict, and Rectify will serve as a surgical attack strategy regarding data risk.”

Reducing the total amount of data will reduce the amount of data that could potentially fall victim to quantum computer hacking in the future.

The definition of synthetic data is typically associated with Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs). They generate essentially non-existent yet very realistic-feeling “trash” outputs (non-existent records) that software developers can use as mock-ups of what a complex processing or business operation should look like, without ever needing to utilize a live customer record.

Data Autonomy Gateways will represent the standardized controls for data movement on behalf of an organization. When real customer information is revealed to exist within any workplace in an unauthorized environment they will function as the circuit breakers / new servers for the termination of real customer information being subsequently utilized and/or distributed.

To remediate is to produce format-preserving tokenization and intelligent redaction to allow for the operational functionality of the data to remain met while rendering that data impossible to recognize or utilize in the process of being cryptographically neutralized.

In subsequent chapters, Supreet develops the subject of "The AI Iceberg." The hidden 90% of AI success, which encompasses data readiness, is much more important than the visible part, or the front-end interface, due to the fact that data is the fuel for the AI engine. When an organization inputs untrusted, unprocessed, or improperly shared data into an AI engine, the organization is exposing itself to great danger. The IPI (Indirect Prompt Injection) attack method is one recent example of this type of false data giving an attacker enough reason to obtain confidential plans from your organization. To be successful in the "AI War," organizations must establish a framework for "governed" data, as well as "Model Sovereignty" and "Clean DNA" as they relate to the submerged portion of the AI iceberg.

Part of this evolution to Agentic AI involves leadership preparing a "Harvest Now Decrypt Later" (HNDL) strategy as we transition from Pre-Quantum to Post-Quantum realities where there is now a "milliseconds to breach" situation. Today, automated agents can ingest a vulnerability advisory and conduct a global threat sweep in seconds, while adversaries are gathering information from encrypted channels in order to decrypt it with the anticipated evolution of quantum computing within the next few years. As such, if you want your data to remain secure for more than 10 years, it has been targeted and leadership will need to drive the creation of a "Cryptography Inventory" so that as we move from "Border Defense" to "Algorithmic Warfare," all defenses can be intelligent/self-controlled like the systems being defended.

According to Supreet, the 'Sovereign Path Ahead’ for the modern enterprise will be to achieve ‘Data Autonomy’ - or complete control of your data - regardless of where your data resides. This is the evolution from episodic security to ongoing resilience, with security transforming from an end goal to a driver to assist enterprises to increase their productivity, allowing enterprises to utilize security as a competitive offensive weapon, accelerating the rate at which organizations will have the ability to create new products or services ahead of their competitors.

C-Suite leaders need to transition security out of being seen as the 'Department of No' and into being seen as partners to help navigate the rapid changes that take place within enterprises today. As Nagi described, leaders also need to move from the manual toll booth/governance approach to using automation to create guardrails that integrate into the engineering workstreams to achieve zero-touch governance. As part of this process, he believes that leaders must also prioritize data sovereignty, which is the right to control your data securely and completely rather than have what is often thought of falsely as perimeter-based security, which in turn, gives leaders the ability to lead their teams without using threats and by providing incentives for creativity/innovation. Lastly, Nagi stated that when organizations utilize security as an offensive weapon, they create velocity trust which gives them the ability to innovate at a faster pace than their competitors.

"The ultimate security lie is believing you can win tomorrow's war with yesterday's walls, stop defending the perimeter and start mastering the DNA."

Supreet Nagi’s "The Security Lie" is available now on amazon. His work continues to shape the way global enterprises approach infrastructure modernization and automated governance.

www.supreet-nagi.com