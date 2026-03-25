Design A Happy Day for Making Happiness Part of Daily Life

The world celebrated the International Day of Happiness on March 20, and for a few days, there will be heightened interest in and discussions of happiness. The secret of a happy life is a happy daily life.

Last week, on March 20, the world celebrated the International Day of Happiness, and for a few days, there will be heightened interest in and discussions of happiness. This interest and discussion are good, but one needs to find the right way to make happiness a part of one’s daily life.



The author, in his fifteen years of work in happiness research, writings and teachings, in India and abroad, has realised that happiness lies in the small daily moments and that it needs to be a part of daily life. This is a simple and effective way to happiness.

Design A Happy Day for a Happy Life

The secret of a happy life is a happy daily life.



One needs to start working on the happiness journey by working on each day. To do this, divide the day into three significant parts.



The first part is the right start of the day. Start the day with three simple steps. Be happy about getting one more day of life. Make the bed. Making the bed sends the signal to the brain that one has completed the task of sleep, and it feels good to start the day with the achievement. Start practising meditation, maybe with a 60-second session to begin. Be consistent and keep increasing the duration as one gets used to it.



The second part is the rest of the day. Before breakfast, work out, do yoga, or play sports. Throughout the day, from breakfast to work to lunch to the end of work, alternate between work and some short breaks of as little as a few minutes to do some fun stuff one enjoys, which may be having a coffee, a quick chat with a friend, taking a short walk, a one-minute meditation and so on. Research in brain science shows that peak concentration lasts about 45 minutes, so taking a break for 1 to 5 minutes after every hour is good. Those one to five minutes should be used for things that make one happy. In any stress/failure situation, after one has done one’s best, get one’s learning from it, and let it go. It will also pass. Just take a few deep breaths, laugh and move on. Stay focused on what matters for better work and save time for yourself. After work, spend some time relaxing, playing sports, or with family or friends.

The third part is a happy ending to the day. One can do simple, relaxing activities, such as writing in a gratitude diary about the positives from the day, however small they might be. To start with, follow it up with a few minutes of meditation. Finally, close the day with a smile.



When taken daily, these simple, small steps build a life of lasting happiness. These simple things, shared here, are based on research in happiness across multiple disciplines. This has worked for several of my students, and it should work for you, too.

Key Takeaway for Readers

Happiness lies in simple, small moments of daily life. To make happiness a part of life, design a happy day, and live each day happily.

(The author Dr Rajesh K Pillania is a Professor at the Management Development Institute, Gurgaon. He has done pioneering work on happiness in India and is popularly known as India’s Happiness Professor and India’s Happiness Guru. He has shared happiness insights with millions across the world.)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)