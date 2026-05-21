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Desi Bling Trailer Is Out A Glamorous Look at Dubai’s Elite Indian Circle

Netflix unveiled Desi Bling, a glamorous Dubai-based reality show showcasing wealthy Indians’ luxurious lifestyles, relationships, and behind-the-scenes drama.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : May 21, 2026, 05:20 PM IST

Desi Bling Trailer Is Out A Glamorous Look at Dubai’s Elite Indian Circle
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Netflix just unveiled the trailer and release date of Desi Bling, a reality show that we all have been eagerly waiting for, and it's launching on May 20 2026. It's going to be a very luxurious and glamorous show about the lives of Indians in Dubai. Desi Bling is a program that shows us a lifestyle of those who have a lot of money and where they can have what they want. 

This news is already circulating in India, Dubai and amongst the Indians overseas. The show takes place in Dubai, an extremely chic city and the opportunity to see how the affluent Indians who live there live. We get to see their houses, fancy cars and expensive clothes. 

Satish Sanpal is one of the successful personalities in Dubai, who is a businessman from India. He's one of the people that makes the show interesting. His wife, Tabinda Sanpal is also on the show. Together they are a powerful couple. The new trailer introduces us to their life. Demonstrates to us what they're like. 

Desi Bling is a show about a cast of significant Indians from the business, television and society, who are the top of the social ladder in Dubai. The show is all about glamour but also reveals the goings on behind the scenes of these rich people's lives. 

We also see Rizwan Sajan, a known businessman on the show. Other people, on the show are Adel Sajan, Sana Sajan, Dyuti Parruck, Iryna Kinakh, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pamala Serena, Alizey Mirza, Lailli Mirza and Janvee Gaur. Each of them has his/her story to share about being a rich person in Dubai. 

 

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

 

 

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