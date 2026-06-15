Delhi's KaamGenie Joins The Home Services Race Long Dominated By Urban Company

Home services company KaamGenie, launched on 19th May 2026 in Delhi NCR, has been gradually expanding its operations in the region. The company is identifying itself as a local-first competitor to India's dominant market player in the home services segment, Urban Company.

Established by Mohib Alam, KaamGenie is an online booking company that provides residential and commercial cleaning, maintenance, repair, and small fit-out needs at kaamgenie.com. Some categories are already being launched such as Water Tank Cleaning & Pest Control Services, while the others will be launched according to customers' demand sequentially in Delhi NCR, Such as Plumber, Sofa cleaning, Home cleaning, and AC repair services - are now underway.

Mohib Alam, Founder and Director of KaamGenie, said, "Delhi users have been letting us know for a year that they want a home service app that answers the phone, lists static prices on its site, and dispatches crews that live in their neighborhood. We are not here to do what the larger guys do. It's all about doing things the right way, no ballooning fees, and real voices behind the phone define the USPs of KaamGenie.

What sets KaamGenie apart

Because the startup is differentiating itself from larger, app-based platforms in the segment, it is taking three strategies.

Fixed prices. All services provided by KaamGenie have a range of prices that are posted on their website. Customers' late-night bookings and weekend peaks don't influence the prices. No last-minute upsell/ there is no surge pricing till the time of arrival of the crew.

A real, working phone line +91 95603 66362, is printed on each service page of kaamgenie.com, KaamGenie team answer the calls during the business hours. Customers won't need to scour through an app menu to get someone's attention.

Local crews. All the crew members are from Delhi NCR, verified before they are onboarded, and contacted for bookings through the in-house zone-based dispatch system developed by KaamGenie. The one at the door has a short ride and is familiar with the locale.

The company has also built its own dispatching system, which is based on the area for which the worker is making bookings, and offers effective daily routes to the field teams. A unique crew member mobile app to provide job schedules. KaamGenie says the routing system is designed to minimize travel inefficiencies and consequential costs, helping KaamGenie's fixed-cost business model.

Since launching the company, it has hired crews in Delhi NCR and is hiring cleaners, technicians, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, painters, and field supervisors. The applicants undergo screening before entry on the network by 1) document verification and 2) basic skills assessment.

The Partner Programme

In addition to its own teams, KaamGenie has launched a B2B partnership scheme, under which trusted local service providers can be booked on its web page with the flexibility to run under their own names.

The first partner is already up and running, and we're with several other partners in various services talking about going. Partners will have access to a self-service dashboard on partners.kaamgenie.com to verify themselves, manage leads, monitor payouts and manage partners.

Customers can see partner profiles which contain business information, KYC status, ratings and history of the service. According to KaamGenie, there's a model for trusted local operators to reach a wider population without them having to lose their brand.

Coverage and Traction

Currently, KaamGenie has been operational across Delhi NCR via its booking platform, field operations, etc. One of its big moves has been hyperlocal content, instead of the traditional website, it's developing dedicated service pages around individual neighbourhoods and localities.

These pages showcase local landmarks, building types, service information, etc. for the area. This strategy has emerged as one of the company's most effective methods of driving organic traffic, and will continue to facilitate the growth of its service and city offerings, the company states.

The Android app for booking is available in beta and will roll out to the Google Play Store later this quarter. Meanwhile, the company's field operations app is currently being adopted by crews to receive jobs, upload photos when they are done and close customer tickets.

The Market it's Stepping into

Domestic services is one of the fastest-growing domains within consumer internet and India is its largest player Since 2014, Urban Company, earlier known as UrbanClap, has been the leader among all and helped create the mainstream trend of online booking for home services among Indian homes.

That is not an environment that makes it easy for new market entrants, and many have failed to make a real difference in the market. Unlike being a scale-big company, KaamGenie's approach is to embrace the accessibility and friendliness of a local service firm electronically.

What's on the roadmap

KaamGenie is immediately working on consolidating its presence in Delhi NCR and in new markets. The company anticipates its actions for the coming year would be:

Add the remaining service categories (other than these) across Delhi NCR region

install its booking application to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store

To develop more vetted local brands serving as partners

To broaden partner network with more vetted local brands

Associate a loyalty programme with repeat customers

Start to implement a phased extension plan in other cities around India

The company is currently self-financed and hasn't taken any external financing for its operations. Before an investment, the team is mulling over enhancing the unit economics and establishing an 'ecological' city-level model, Alam added.

The vision is to establish a marketplace of a combination of fixed pricing, ease of access to customer service, and presence of local service providers in a format that can be replicated in other Indian metropolitan areas in the long term.

About KaamGenie

KaamGenie is a Delhi NCR home services brand that has a network of trained and vetted local home service providers and brands, specializing in home and commercial cleaning, maintenance and repair services. The main website is www.kaamgenie.com