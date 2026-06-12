Defence entrepreneur Sahil Luthra Receives Appreciation from Home Minister Amit Shah, following the recognition by PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has issued a Letter of Appreciation to Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions (VTDS), for its efforts in promoting India's self-reliance and indigenous defence ecosystem.

The recognition is the latest in a series of recognitions from the country's highest leadership. Previously, Luthra had also been sent letters of appreciation by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, which further highlighted the recognition of his contributions to the promotion of indigenous defence innovation and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

At a time when India is actively strengthening domestic capabilities across strategic sectors, the role of private enterprises in defence research, development, and manufacturing has gained significant importance. Through VTDS, Luthra has focused on contributing to this national objective by promoting indigenous innovation and supporting the development of homegrown defence solutions.

The recent appreciation from the Union Home Minister underscores the increasing emphasis being placed on individuals and organisations working towards strengthening India's strategic and technological self-reliance. While government-led initiatives continue to accelerate defence indigenisation, contributions from emerging entrepreneurs and innovators are becoming an integral part of the country's long-term defence roadmap.

Over the years, VTDS has positioned itself as a defence-focused enterprise committed to supporting India's self-reliance ambitions through research-driven initiatives and indigenous capability development. The company has consistently advocated for greater domestic innovation, aligning its vision with the Government of India's broader efforts to build a robust and self-sustaining defence ecosystem.

Recognition from the Prime Minister, Defence Minister, and now the Home Minister marks a significant milestone in Luthra's entrepreneurial journey. More importantly, it highlights the growing impact of young Indian innovators who are contributing towards national priorities through technology, research, and strategic capability development.

As India continues its push towards becoming a global hub for defence manufacturing and innovation, such acknowledgements serve as indicators of the critical role being played by homegrown enterprises in shaping the country's future defence landscape.