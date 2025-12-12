Dasnac Westminster: Redefining the skyline of Sec 146 Noida

Dasnac Westminster is an ultra-luxury landmark in Sector 146 Noida, offering light-optimized 4 BHK residences with world-class wellness amenities.

Noida Expressway-Greater Noida, on the constantly changing Expressway in Noida, is coming up with a new address that is so impressive. Dasnac Westminster Sector 146 is not merely another pin on the map but it is also redefining luxury in modern India. Combining modern buildings with considerate spatial arrangement, this project will also ensure that a person has a lifestyle that is not only high but also easily natural.

A Place designed for the modern global citizen.

Westminster sits right on the Expressway and it is your envy of the pockets. All the academic belt of the region; Amity, Bennett and Shiv Nadar Universities are only a few minutes drive. The new airport is situated on smooth highway and the Sector 146 Metro Station is immediately adjacent to the property and this makes it more convenient than any other.

The three-side-open plot, bordered by 45-metre-wide roads, is a rarity in itself. It invites openness from every direction, gifting residents panoramic greens, unhindered skyline views, and a quiet yet connected address.

Where Light Becomes a Design Element

At Westminster, natural light is not an afterthought; it is the foundation. These homes are designed to welcome daylight from ten unique points, a first of its kind in India. Expansive glass fronts and double-glazed windows channel gentle sunlight across the entire space from the large, flowing living rooms to the thoughtfully planned gourmet kitchens.

Each bedroom occupies a corner, allowing two-sided views: soft morning radiance and the evening city glow, bringing a sense of calm and clarity into everyday life.

Luxury in Scale, Materials and Mood

Inside, the apartments celebrate volume and elegance. A lofty 13.12-foot slab height, statement 10-foot doors, and wide decks stretched up to 30 feet create a sense of grandeur rarely seen in city homes.

Imported marble defines the living spaces, while the bedrooms feature warm, restful tones. Bathrooms are crafted with handpicked finishes, stone counters, designer fixtures, spacious vanities and in select residences, a jacuzzi overlooks serene outdoor views.

Privacy Engineered with Purpose

Each floor accommodates only two apartments, offering exclusivity along with functional efficiency. Separate elevators for residents and service movement ensure a smooth and private living experience something often missing in high-rise environments.

The zoning inside each home is intuitive: guest areas that feel welcoming, private suites that offer retreat-like comfort, and a discreet utility wing with a spacious staff room and service access.

A Community Built Around Experiences

Westminster’s social and leisure spaces are designed to inspire. A soaring 20-foot reception lobby greets visitors like a boutique hotel, complete with an Italian café and a grand piano. The concierge team acts more as lifestyle curators helping residents with reservations, events, wellness bookings and more.

The Club is an entire world in itself: an indoor pool, spa sanctuary, bowling alley, squash court, arcade room, and a rooftop observatory for stargazers. An infinity pool overlooking Noida’s glittering skyline adds to the charm of unhurried evenings.

Sustainability as a Silent Advantage

With a pre-certified IGBC Platinum rating, Westminster integrates green living seamlessly. Solar panels energise common spaces, rainwater harvesting supports the landscape, and efficient waste systems close the sustainability loop.

Healthy living extends through the project with air-quality systems, germ-resistant features, and thoughtfully planned landscaping that reduces mosquito presence. It is a forward-looking approach to everyday wellness.

Smart Living, Subtle and Seamless

Technology enhances rather than overwhelms here. Homes come equipped with automation readiness, biometric locks, climate management, and video door phones. Security is comprehensive with controlled access points, RFID-enabled gates, and app-driven visitor management.

A Place That Breathes With Its Residents

The outdoor zones at Westminster are designed as living landscapes, bamboo groves, reflexology paths, butterfly gardens, hibiscus clusters, and even hydroponic farms that connect nature with daily routines.

This is a community where you can feel the grass under your feet, watch the stars without leaving home, and still stay within moments of the city’s pulse.

In an environment constantly expanding upward, Dasnac Westminster stands for something deeper, homes that elevate your senses, spaces that breathe, and a lifestyle that makes every sunrise feel like a privilege.