Damini Rijhwani Is Bringing Clinical AI to India's Booming Aesthetic Medicine Market

The aesthetic medicine industry in India is expected to grow by over 200% by 2033, as clinics will be available in tier-2 and tier-3 markets, not just in the major cities. Although there are management tools, the majority of them are designed in the context of insurance-based healthcare. Verticals that are cash-based, such as aesthetic medicine, which are not part of that infrastructure, have mostly needed to make those tools fit. It is a trend that Rijhwani initially observed at Philips, where AI research was focused on interventional and diagnostic imaging. Verticals such as aesthetic medicine, she noted, were beyond the reach of even the biggest health technology firms.

The industry expanded at a higher rate than the technology itself. Med spas began as an extension of salons and day spas, so they inherited salon software. The work changed, though, to medical procedures with actual compliance requirements, and the tools never quite kept up. That is where the gap resides.

Damini Rijhwani, an Indian-origin AI researcher and founder of Automation Core Inc., is building clinical software for this vertical. Rijhwani, who grew up in a family of physicians across Dubai, the US, and India, has spent nearly a decade in machine learning, with several years focused on clinical AI at Philips. Her product development process starts with embedding directly in practitioner environments before writing code, observing intake workflows and mapping where time is actually lost during a patient visit.



"Medical workflows are genuinely complicated. They do not come intuitively to most engineers. And the reverse is true too, most clinicians do not think in terms of data pipelines and model validation. The people who happen to sit at that intersection tend to find interesting problems to work on. That has been my experience, at least."

At Purdue University, Rijhwani was part of a global research programme that processed live feeds from 120,000 network cameras across 162 countries. She was selected to facilitate a workshop at CVPR, one of the top computer science conferences globally, and the Computing Research Association awarded her an Honourable Mention for its Outstanding Undergraduate Researcher programme.

At Philips, one of the world's largest health technology companies, she worked across fifteen data pipelines serving interventional and diagnostic imaging datasets and helped deploy machine learning models for clinical use. The role had been listed as requiring a postgraduate degree. Rijhwani was hired as an undergraduate. Her contributions included a patent filing for machine learning methods in clinical imaging, along with co-authored research published in Medical Physics and IEEE Computer.

Rijhwani had seen the frustration with clinical software well before she started building. Physicians across healthcare have long described their EMR systems as clunky and misaligned with how they actually work, a friction point that is well documented across the industry. In aesthetic medicine, the gap is compounded by documentation requirements that are specific in ways that distinguish the field from general healthcare. Practitioners must maintain standardised before-and-after photography with consistent lighting and positioning, track injectable batch numbers for each patient in case of adverse reactions, manage consent workflows that vary by procedure, and reconcile product inventory against treatment records. These are the daily realities of a compliant aesthetic practice.

"Most med spa workflows still involve switching between four or five disconnected systems, one for scheduling, one for charting, one for before-and-after photos, another for inventory. Each switch is maybe sixty seconds. But multiply that across every patient, every day, and you are looking at hours of time that has nothing to do with the person sitting in the treatment chair."

Automation Core Inc., a US-incorporated C corporation and the product studio Rijhwani founded, was built to address this directly. Its flagship product consolidates scheduling, clinical charting, before-and-after photo documentation, inventory tracking, and patient communication into a single system structured around aesthetic workflows. Rather than adapting general-purpose fields to fit clinical procedures, the platform organises its data around treatment-specific documentation: the type of injectable used, the units administered, the anatomical zones treated, and the clinical notes that accompany each session. The intent is to reduce the number of systems a practitioner touches during a single patient visit.

The company is still early-stage, and building for a sector as fragmented as aesthetic medicine, where practitioners range from board-certified dermatologists to independent wellness providers, presents its own set of challenges. Regulatory requirements vary, pricing sensitivity is high, and the competitive landscape includes established platforms with broader feature sets. Rijhwani has said that her approach is to start narrow, building specifically for the clinical workflows that existing tools handle least well, rather than attempting to compete on breadth.

"The faster this industry grows, the more important it becomes to have proper safety and compliance infrastructure in place. Growth without that layer is where risk compounds. The software should be making compliance easier, not something practitioners have to work around."

Globally, clinics are beginning to adopt AI for skin analysis, treatment planning, and outcome prediction. The ISAPS Global Survey recorded nearly 38 million aesthetic procedures performed worldwide in 2024, a 42.5 per cent increase from 2020. As procedure volumes grow and patient expectations rise, Rijhwani has noted that predictive imaging is likely the next significant shift, with AI eventually allowing practitioners to show patients what a treatment outcome will look like before it is administered.

Rijhwani's operations are based in the United States, where she builds for a global market. India, with its rapidly expanding aesthetic medicine sector and a growing pool of AI-trained professionals, is one of the regions where she sees sustained demand as the vertical matures.