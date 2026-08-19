Cybersecurity in 2026: Why Trained Employees Could Be the Best Line of Defense Against AI Fraud

A cyber security attack doesn’t always begin with a computer being hacked or a password being stolen. Sometimes the biggest weakness is a person that thinks what they see or hear is real.





The case of British engineering firm Arup proved the risk. In 2024, a company employee in the Hong Kong office was on a video call he thought was with the company’s chief financial officer and other colleagues. The call was followed by 15 approved monetary transfers. The company later learned that the people on the call, except for the employee, had been created using artificial intelligence. The loss from the incident was around $25.6 million.



What's worrying about the case is that the employee did what he was told to do on verification. It wasn't a matter of his having broken some security rule. He was duped into believing the people on the call were real.

AI is changing the way cyber fraud works

For years, companies have invested heavily in firewalls, antivirus systems and other tools designed to protect computer networks. These remain important, but artificial intelligence is giving criminals another way to target businesses.

Instead of trying to break into a system, attackers can now try to convince an employee to open the door for them.

Microsoft's 2025 Digital Defense Report said AI-generated phishing messages recorded a 54% click-through rate, compared with 12% for manually written phishing messages. The report also noted a 195% rise globally in AI-generated identity documents designed to get past bank checks such as selfie and liveness verification.

The World Economic Forum's Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026 also highlighted the growing concern around AI-related cyber risks. According to the report, 87% of security leaders surveyed considered AI-related vulnerabilities the fastest-growing cyber risk over the previous year.

This is creating a new area of focus in cybersecurity, often described as cognitive cybersecurity. The idea is simple: protecting the person making the decision, not just the computer system.

Why the issue matters for India

India's rapid move towards digital payments makes this concern particularly important.

UPI processed 185.8 billion transactions during FY 2024-25, according to data cited in the article. At the same time, the Reserve Bank of India's FY2024-25 annual report recorded 13,516 digital payment fraud cases, accounting for 56.5% of all reported banking fraud cases. The total value involved was around ₹520 crore.

As more people use digital banking, UPI and online financial services, criminals have more opportunities to use social engineering and AI-generated content to influence users.

The challenge is also not limited to large companies. Small businesses, banks, financial teams and individual users can all become targets. A convincing voice message, video call or urgent request from someone appearing to be a senior employee can create pressure to act quickly.

Cybersecurity training needs to change

Technology can help detect suspicious activity, but it cannot always protect a person during a live conversation. AI tools are improving quickly, which means detection systems also have to keep changing.

This makes employee training an important part of cybersecurity.

Employees need to learn simple habits such as questioning unexpected urgent requests, avoiding decisions based only on a video or voice call and confirming large or unusual transactions through a separate communication channel.

The training also needs to reflect the threats employees are actually facing. A one-time compliance video may not be enough when criminals are using increasingly realistic AI-generated voices, faces and documents.

Structured programmes such as Simplilearn's Cyber Security Courses can help learners build skills in areas including AI-related threats, social engineering and cybersecurity, along with established certifications such as CEH and CISM.

The larger lesson for companies is that cybersecurity cannot depend only on the tools installed inside an organisation. The person sitting in front of the screen is also part of the security system.