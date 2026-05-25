Crystal Commanders: How Urmimala & Snigdha Baruah Turned Cannes into Their Stage

Urmimala and SnigDHA Baruah went to Cannes to look good. They were commissioned to conquer: their faces were twins, their gowns looked like a suit of armor, black and fanatic. The camera finally stopped clicking and the Croisette was not only stunning, but was literally dripping with crystal.

The two sisters who hail from Assam were always on the margins of couture and felt privileged at Cannes. It took over 50,000 crystals to be hand sewn into the looks and about 1200 hours of work in the atelier. SnigDHA's mermaid corset was created from 20,000 strands of fringe hand-applied to the design, which moved in predatory grace, creating jagged flashes of light. But, Urmimala wore an architectural gown made out of an exoskeleton of some 30,000 faceted blades, which rose from her skin up like a carved halo creating reflections across the promenade.

Not only was it about fashion; it was about choreography! Their feet were in perfect sync, their crystals clinked and chanted, and it was a stroll that turned into a spectacle. It's here that the ‘style’ of the Baruahs tips the balance, the myth of meekness verses craftsmanship; the easy glamour, verses the hard work and dedication.

This spectacle doubled as cultural assertion. The pair carried Assam’s textures and artisanal rigor onto a global platform without translating them into a palatable shorthand. They wore India’s craft unapologetically, reframing the narrative from homage to command.

Reactions split instantly — rapturous fans called the gowns fearless and monumental; critics labeled them theatrical, even combative. Both miss the point. The Baruahs aren’t playing by established rules: they’re rewriting them, treating couture as storytelling that can be sharp, ancestral, and audacious all at once.

In an era of viral trends, inherited fame, and rising automation, their work argues for the human hand and lineage-made luxury. They didn’t come to Cannes to bow — they came to claim space. The images they left behind will be difficult to forget.