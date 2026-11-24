Crypto trading in India requires understanding exchange compliance, trading costs, taxation and risk management to make informed trading decisions.

Cryptocurrency trading in India is not simply a matter of selecting the cryptocurrency to trade and placing an order. First, you should learn whether the exchange complies with Indian laws, how expensive the transactions really are, and how taxation impacts your profits.

An exchange may offer attractive transaction fees but have larger spreads, poor liquidity, or inconvenient withdrawal procedures. Likewise, your profitable trade may yield less profit due to trading fees and taxes.

This guide will help you analyze the exchanges in India, determine trading costs, compute the tax burden, and avoid common pitfalls.

Key Takeaways

● Compliance Check: Crypto asset companies should get themselves registered with FIU-IND and comply with anti-money laundering norms.

● Total Cost Consideration: Fees for trading, spread, liquidity, and withdrawal can have an impact on performance.

● Taxation: Gains made from transfers of virtual digital assets (VDAs) are taxable at 30% plus cess and surcharge.

● Know About TDS: In transfers of crypto assets, the 1% TDS on transfer consideration will be deducted irrespective of gains or losses made.

● Risk Assessment: Besides compliance, factors such as liquidity, risk of custody, volatility and leverage need to be considered.

Is Crypto Trading Legal in India in 2026?

There is no blanket prohibition on individuals buying, selling or holding cryptocurrencies in India. However, cryptocurrencies are not legal tender, and crypto products do not have the same regulatory protections as traditional financial products.

Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), virtual digital asset service providers conducting specified activities must register with the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND).

These obligations apply to covered services operating in India, whether the provider is based domestically or overseas.

What does FIU-IND registration mean?

FIU-IND registration places an exchange within India's anti-money-laundering reporting framework. Registered service providers must comply with relevant obligations involving customer due diligence, transaction monitoring, recordkeeping and suspicious-transaction reporting.

However, FIU-IND registration is not equivalent to an investment licence, a government endorsement or a guarantee that customer funds are safe.

Regulatory compliance matters because authorities can take action against non-compliant platforms.

For example, on 9 September 2026, FIU-IND issued non-compliance notices to 15 virtual digital asset service providers and initiated measures concerning public access to their applications and websites.

For traders, the practical lesson is straightforward: verify an exchange's compliance position before depositing funds, but assess its security and financial risks separately.

How to Choose a Crypto Exchange in India

Choosing among crypto exchanges in India requires evaluating more than the number of supported cryptocurrencies or the advertised trading fee.

The following checklist provides a useful starting point.

Evaluation factor What traders should check FIU-IND registration Registered legal entity, registration details and applicable compliance disclosures Security Two-factor authentication, custody practices, security assessments and incident history INR transactions Available deposit and withdrawal methods, limits and processing conditions Trading fees Maker/taker fees, pricing tiers and GST disclosures Liquidity Order-book depth, trading activity, spreads and execution quality Withdrawals Availability, limits, processing fees and restrictions Tax reporting TDS records, transaction history and downloadable statements Customer support Dispute handling, support channels and responsiveness

1. Verify registration and security credentials

Start by identifying the legal entity operating the exchange. Look for its FIU-IND registration disclosures and review relevant official information.

For instance, when evaluating a FIU-registered crypto exchange, review the disclosed regulatory entity, security credentials, INR funding options and supported trading products alongside its fee structure.

Mudrex publicly identifies an Indian FIU-registered entity and lists ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and SOC 2 Type II credentials. Its platform also describes spot and futures trading services.

Such disclosures provide useful information for comparison, but certifications do not eliminate hacking, custody or operational risks. Traders should verify their current scope and applicability.

2. Evaluate liquidity and execution quality

Liquidity describes how easily an asset can be bought or sold without significantly affecting its price. An exchange with a deeper order book can generally execute larger trades with less price impact.

For example, two exchanges may quote Bitcoin at similar prices. However, placing a ₹50,000 market order on a thinly traded market could result in a worse average execution price.

This difference is called slippage.

Before trading, compare the bid-ask spread, available quantity near the quoted price and the final execution estimate.

3. Test deposits, withdrawals and support

Check whether the exchange supports your preferred INR payment methods and whether withdrawals are currently available. Also examine withdrawal limits, verification requirements, processing conditions and fees.

A small initial transaction can help you understand the platform's operating process before committing a larger amount.

What Does Crypto Trading in India Really Cost?

Cryptocurrency trading fees are only one part of the total cost. Traders should distinguish actual expenses from tax amounts withheld or payable.

Cost component How it affects traders Trading fees Charges on executed orders; rates depend on the platform, product and fee tier Bid-ask spread Difference between quoted buying and selling prices Slippage Difference between the expected and actual execution price GST Generally 18% on applicable exchange trading or service fees Withdrawal charges Platform and/or blockchain-network charges, where applicable 1% TDS Tax withheld on qualifying VDA transfer consideration; creditable against income tax Income tax on VDA gains Generally 30% on taxable gains, plus applicable cess and surcharge

A platform charging a lower trading fee may still be more expensive if its execution prices are consistently worse.

For example, a 0.5% execution disadvantage on a ₹50,000 trade represents ₹250 in additional economic cost.

How are cryptocurrency gains taxed in India?

Under the Income-tax Act, 2025, income from the transfer of virtual digital assets is generally subject to:

● 30% income tax on taxable gains.

● 4% Health and Education Cess on income tax and applicable surcharge.

● Additional surcharge where applicable.

● No deduction for expenditure other than eligible acquisition cost.

● No set-off or carry-forward of losses arising from VDA transfers.

For example, a ₹15,000 loss on one cryptocurrency cannot be used to reduce a ₹20,000 taxable gain on another.

Trading fees are real expenses, but they generally cannot be separately deducted when calculating taxable VDA income.

When does 1% TDS apply to crypto transactions?

The 1% TDS provision applies to qualifying payments for the transfer of VDAs, subject to statutory conditions.

The applicable threshold depends on the payer:

● ₹50,000: Payments made by qualifying individuals or Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), including those without business or professional income and certain smaller businesses.

● ₹10,000: Payments made by other payers.

These thresholds apply to aggregate consideration during the tax year. They are not universal tax-free limits for every trader.

Importantly, TDS may apply even when the seller makes a loss. It is a withholding mechanism, not an additional 1% tax on top of the final income-tax liability.

Example: Calculating Crypto Trading Costs and Taxes

Consider a resident individual buying Bitcoin for ₹1,00,000 and later selling it for ₹1,20,000.

Assume total trading fees of ₹400, GST of 18% on those fees, and applicable TDS of 1% on the ₹1,20,000 sale consideration.

Calculation Amount Bitcoin purchase cost ₹1,00,000 Gross sale value ₹1,20,000 Taxable VDA gain ₹20,000 Income tax at 30% ₹6,000 Health and Education Cess at 4% ₹240 Total income-tax liability ₹6,240 TDS withheld on sale ₹1,200 Remaining income tax payable after TDS credit ₹5,040 Assumed total trading fees ₹400 GST on trading fees ₹72 Final profit after tax and costs ₹13,288

The final calculation is:

₹20,000 − ₹6,240 − ₹400 − ₹72 = ₹13,288

The ₹1,200 TDS is not subtracted again because it forms part of the ₹6,240 income-tax liability.

The distinction also matters for cash flow. After TDS, fees and GST, the sale produces ₹1,18,328 in available proceeds. The trader still needs to account for the remaining ₹5,040 income-tax liability.

This illustration assumes no surcharge, withdrawal fee, additional slippage or other taxable income affecting the calculation. It concerns spot cryptocurrency transfers; futures and other derivatives may require separate tax analysis.

Major Crypto Trading Risks and How to Manage Them

Even when an exchange meets applicable compliance requirements, crypto trading risks remain significant.

Risk Possible consequence Practical precaution Market volatility Sudden declines in asset value Limit position sizes and avoid borrowing to invest Low liquidity Slippage and difficulty exiting trades Check spreads and order-book depth Platform or custody failure Delayed withdrawals or loss of access Review custody arrangements and withdrawal policies Cybersecurity threats Account compromise or stolen assets Use unique passwords, 2FA and secure devices Leverage Rapid losses and liquidation Understand margin and liquidation rules before trading Scams Financial loss through fraudulent schemes Verify URLs and never disclose private keys or OTPs Tax mistakes Incorrect filings or unpaid tax Maintain accurate transaction and TDS records

Why is leveraged trading especially risky?

Crypto futures and other leveraged products allow traders to take positions larger than the margin they provide. Leverage magnifies exposure in both directions. A relatively small adverse price movement can consume a substantial portion of the deposited margin and trigger liquidation.

Perpetual futures may also involve funding payments, which can increase holding costs.

Beginners should understand these mechanics before considering derivatives. Stop-loss orders can help manage exits, but they do not guarantee execution at a particular price.

Practical Checklist Before Your First Crypto Trade

Before starting crypto trading in India, complete these checks:

1. Verify the exchange's FIU-IND registration disclosures and legal entity.

2. Complete KYC and enable two-factor authentication.

3. Check supported deposits, withdrawals and account restrictions.

4. Compare trading fees, spreads and expected execution prices.

5. Understand the tax consequences of selling or swapping cryptocurrencies.

6. Start with a small spot transaction rather than leveraged trading.

7. Download and preserve transaction statements and TDS records.

8. Trade only with funds whose potential loss you can financially tolerate.

Keeping records from the beginning is particularly important because buying, selling and swapping VDAs can create different tax-reporting obligations.

Conclusion

Crypto trading in India requires informed decisions about compliance, transaction costs, taxation and risk.

FIU-IND registration is an important starting point when comparing exchanges, but it should be considered alongside security practices, liquidity, withdrawal policies and transparent pricing.

Understanding how trading fees, GST, 1% TDS and taxes on VDA gains work can also prevent unexpected financial outcomes.

Before increasing your trading activity, make sure you can explain both the potential loss on a trade and the amount you would actually retain after costs and taxes.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is crypto trading legal in India in 2026?

There is no blanket prohibition on buying, selling or holding cryptocurrency. However, crypto is not legal tender, and covered service providers must comply with applicable Indian anti-money-laundering requirements.

2. Is an FIU-registered crypto exchange government-approved?

FIU-IND registration confirms registration under the relevant anti-money-laundering framework. It does not mean the government guarantees an exchange's safety, solvency or investment returns.

3. How much tax is payable on crypto profits in India?

Income from transferring VDAs is generally taxed at 30%, plus 4% Health and Education Cess on the tax and any applicable surcharge. Only eligible acquisition cost can be deducted when calculating taxable VDA gains.

4. Is 1% TDS on crypto an additional tax?

No. Applicable TDS is withheld from transfer consideration and credited against the taxpayer's final income-tax liability. Any excess credit may be refundable under the applicable filing rules.

5. Can crypto trading losses reduce taxable profits?

Losses from transferring VDAs cannot be set off against other income or carried forward. A loss on one VDA transfer also cannot offset taxable gains from another VDA transfer.

6. How should beginners compare cryptocurrency trading fees?

Compare trading fees, GST, bid-ask spreads, execution quality and withdrawal charges. The lowest advertised commission does not necessarily produce the lowest overall cost.

7. Is spot trading less risky than crypto futures?

Spot trading without borrowing avoids leverage-related liquidation, although the asset's price can still fall significantly. Futures introduce additional risks involving leverage, margin and funding payments.

Risk Disclaimer

Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and involve substantial financial, operational and regulatory risks. Investors may lose some or all of their capital. Leveraged trading can magnify losses and may result in liquidation.

This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal or tax advice. Tax outcomes depend on individual circumstances and the nature of transactions. Readers should seek professional guidance where appropriate.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised