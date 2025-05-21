The vision of the Cruise Appliances transcends simply sales figures. They want to provide Indian homes and businesses comfort, convenience, and long-term value by combining affordability with top technology.

New Delhi [India], May 21: Driven by significant expansion in its air conditioning business across both the residential and commercial sectors, Cruise Appliances has reported a strong financial year 2025 performance. Reflecting the brand's increasing presence and demand across Indian homes and businesses, the company has had an amazing year reporting an overall annual growth of over 40 percent in 2024.

The long and strong summer season 2024 brought was a major factor behind this extraordinary expansion. Demand for air conditioning shot through this period. With its extensive national network of service partners, product availability at top multi-brand retail chains, and strong presence on e-commerce sites like Amazon India, Cruise Appliances was able to profit on this. Particularly in developing and underprivileged areas, this complete availability made Cruise products accessible to a larger audience.

Cruise has developed a great name for providing energy-efficient, high-performance air conditioning systems. Its range of models in the value-premium category offers 2-star, 3-star, and 5-star rated choices that appeal to every client type. Driving both volume and value increase in FY25 was mostly dependent on this extensive product line.

Roshan Sirohia, Director of Cruise Appliances, said the business showed strong financial performance, especially in the first and second quarters of FY24–25, and is likely to keep momentum with a projected seasonal growth of 15 to 20 percent during the peak summer months. Rising demand from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as well as development in the commercial air conditioning and home refrigeration sectors are expected to be main forces behind this growth.

Smaller towns in India are starting to be major growth engines with fast urbanisation, continuous infrastructure development, and increasing disposable incomes. Cruise understands this change and is now focussing especially on its plan for regional development. States like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasistan, and Uttar Pradesh—which have become aspirational centres distinguished by growing affordability and rising standards of living—are especially under focus for the brand.

Mr. Sirohia also mentioned that for Indian homes and businesses air conditioning is no more a luxury but a need. Almost everywhere today, people are accustomed to air conditioning—in offices, restaurants, movie theatres, buses and metros, or even little retail stores. Particularly in metropolitan areas where high-rise buildings and limited cross ventilation make cooling solutions indispensable for daily comfort, the residential customer also sees it as a basic need.

Reliable, energy-efficient room air conditioners will only become more important as temperatures climb and humidity levels soar around the nation. With strong R&D, supply chain excellence, and customer experience emphasis, Cruise Appliances is positioned to grab this growing market.

To increase brand awareness and engage local consumers, Cruise also intends to start focused campaigns and regionally specific marketing projects. Cruise wants to provide Indian homes and businesses comfort, convenience, and long-term value by combining affordability with top technology.

The vision of the brand transcends simply sales figures. Offering not only technologically advanced appliances but also flawless service and after-sales support helps it to establish trust and long-lasting relationships with consumers all around. Cruise is dedicated to remain leading edge in the air conditioning and home appliance sector in India, with a fresh emphasis on invention and growth.

Looking ahead, Cruise Appliances is sure in its approach to scale operations, deepen market penetration, and maintain its leadership position in the category of cooling solutions for both residential and business sectors all around India.

@cruiseac.com/

Disclaimer

This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.