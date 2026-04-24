India's IT sector attrition dropped to 15.1% in 2024 from 19.3% in 2023, according to Deloitte India's Talent Outlook Survey. Lower turnover suggests employees choose stability. Yet tech hiring targets for 2025 project 15-20% growth, with Indian companies competing for experienced talent in AI, cloud computing, and data engineering. Organizations no longer chase anyone with the right keyword. They want engineers who've solved similar problems in different contexts.

Lakshmi Rohit Emani built his career by moving from one industry to another, which most engineers never encounter at the same time. While he was studying for his bachelor's degree at KL University, he researched hypersonic vehicle aerothermodynamics. TechnipFMC’s supply chain operations taught him how million-dollar decisions depend on data accuracy. Now at Cox Communications in Atlanta he addresses telecommunications challenges where incorrect data disrupts customer billing and network monitoring.

Each industry used completely different technology stacks. What remained unchanged? Isolated data stores appeared everywhere. Inconsistencies in quality troubled every sector. Gaps in automation created universal bottlenecks. Most engineers working in a single industry continue to solve the same problem, unaware that it is recurring in other industries.

“The technologies are completely different: different stacks, different tools, different business models”, explains Emani. “But the problems? Almost identical. Everyone is struggling with siloed data stores. Everyone has quality issues”

Organisations prefer engineers who understand when solutions from one field are applicable to problems in another. The Georgia Institute of Technology chose Emani as a teaching assistant for a course on regression analysis, not because he simply understood the concepts, but because he could structure knowledge in a way that others could understand. Emani created original teaching materials, including modules on trade-offs between bias and variance in statistical modelling.

"Teaching graduate students forces you to understand concepts at a deeper level," Emani reflects. "You can't just know the formula – you need to explain why it works, when it fails, and how to adapt it. That same discipline shapes how I architect data systems."

Research experience is more important than companies recognise. When Emani presented his work on aerothermodynamics at the American Society of Mechanical Engineers International Congress in Pittsburgh in 2018, it had to undergo rigorous peer review before being accepted. Conference reviewers challenge methodology, question conclusions, and demand evidence for every assumption.

Engineers trained under such rigorous scrutiny approach production systems differently. Before creating anything at Cox Communications, Emani already anticipates the questions: How do you test this? What happens if it breaks? Can someone else maintain it after you leave? Corporate environments rarely impose such discipline until production failures force costly retrospectives.

Beyond engineering roles, Emani's expertise extends to evaluating innovation. In 2025, his experience has led him to serve as a judge at the American Business Expo, where he evaluates innovative business proposals in data, his core area of expertise, alongside industry executives and venture capitalists. The Expo maintains rigorous judging standards, selecting only evaluators with proven technical knowledge and inviting outstanding industry representatives to participate.

At Cox Communications, he sits on judging panels for internal innovation competitions alongside managers, directors, and vice presidents. Companies don't invite junior engineers to such responsibilities. Evaluating intern projects across sustainability initiatives, data center energy optimization, geospatial applications, and AI workflows requires mature technical judgment. He also earned membership in the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), joining a select group of professionals whose contributions have been vetted by industry leaders.

“When I judge projects, I look for whether the solution actually solves the problem, not just whether it uses impressive technology," Emani explains. "A simple, maintainable system that works reliably beats a complex architecture that breaks under pressure."

Cross-functional teams regularly consult with Emani on data architecture and analytics strategy. This recognition is a result of demonstrated competence, not position. His recommendations often determine the technical direction across departments.

Organisations hiring employees with an eye toward projected growth in 2025 face a choice: seek out specialists who know everything in their narrow field, or engineers who have solved fundamental problems in a variety of contexts. Market data shows that companies are increasingly choosing the latter. Narrow specialisation works until you encounter a problem that your industry has not yet solved.

The Indian’s tightening market – low staff turnover amid fierce competition for talent – reflects this evolution. Companies are no longer just filling vacancies. They are looking for engineers whose knowledge can be transferred, whose solutions can be supported by others, and whose experience covers enough contexts to recognise when today's task resembles yesterday's problem in a new guise.