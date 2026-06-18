Cross-Border Payments and Supply Issues: Vihaan Direct Selling Under Sales and Tax Scrutiny

Vihaan Direct Selling (India) Private Limited is facing investigation because of the tax issues. Records by Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) suggest that the authorities have looked into certain international payments made by the company to foreign entities. A physical audit conducted under section 133A of the Income Tax Act at Vihaan's offices. The audit has uncovered that the firm had failed to pay Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) of worth approximately ₹3.75 crore. As a result, Sections 201(1) and 201(1A) notices were issued. They have asked the company to explain why the company have not paid the due taxes.

Vihaan has not listed high-value online products on their official Indian portal. The company overvalues its online products. Those products are kept off the domestic portal, which forces buyers to buy those from international portals. Recruits were forced to purchase from external systems using the company's E-Card/E-Coupon. Recruits on the other hand, make the cash payment or execute local bank transfers to senior managers who converted the money into electronic codes for purchasing products from international platforms. Similar illicit financial proceedings are directly done in the local teams managed by prominent promoters Dr. Brijesh Yadav and Dr. Yashu Tyagi. Multiple accounts and tracking centers linked to them and family members were used to split up commission payouts so that they can bypass the tax brackets.

Multiple police and public complaints have been filed against Yadav and Tyagi. Most of them are for alleged fraud activities. According to these complaints some of the representatives collected huge amount of money from new recruits but never registered purchases in the system.

There are also concerns for product delivery. A market survey of 400 supply cases between January 2025 and early June 2026 have found that almost 250 of those deliveries were never made. Vihaan was connected with 56 of those cases. Despite these delayed deliveries, missing products, senior managers are continuing to push for more sales. Investigators have found video clippings of aggressive sales tactics, complaints regarding unfulfilled orders. This proves the company has created high-pressure environment involving unfulfilled commitments and tax evasion.

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