Óscar Liévano Moreno is positioning his new consultancy, O6 Energy LLC, to help U.S. energy companies navigate Mexico’s changing regulations, legal uncertainties, and cross-border investment opportunities despite USMCA uncertainty.

On July 1, 2026, the United States informed Mexico and Canada that it would not extend a trade deal with them as currently constructed. The deal continues to apply while it is negotiated. But uncertainty over which rules apply to companies looking to make long-term investments in Mexico's energy business remains a challenge.

Óscar Liévano Moreno has operated fuel companies in Chiapas state, at Mexico's southern tip, and has been in contact with the regulatory bodies that issue their licenses for nearly 20 years.

He reveals, "They do not always realize that the regulatory regime is different," he said of outsiders.

Liévano believes that the region needs more integration and that a go-between, an advisor comfortable in both regulatory systems, is what is missing.

The U.S. government was very brief in its statement, saying, "The United States did not agree to renew the USMCA in its current form. As a result, the USMCA is not renewed."

However, it said the deal "remains in force pending resolution of these issues or until the Agreement's termination."

Energy has been a particular point of contention. USTR wrote in its 2026 National Trade Estimate Report on foreign trade barriers that “unexplained or unjustified suspensions or revocations of existing permits, as well as other impediments, undermine private companies’ ability to operate energy facilities, import or export electricity or fuel, store or transload fuel, and build or operate retail fuel stations."

The report stated that Mexico was using its energy policy to reestablish the hegemony of state-owned Pemex and CFE. Mexico denies this. In November 2025, the Energy Ministry, SENER, rejected any discrimination against U.S. energy firms in favor of Pemex and CFE.

The report also noted that Mexico dissolved its energy regulator in 2025 and replaced it with a new National Energy Commission.

Liévano had a different take. He says that foreign investors worry that the law will change in the middle of disputes, "In Mexico, court proceedings can be brought to a halt by changes to the law, without regard to the investments affected or the private parties who made them."

He goes on to reveal he tells clients to look to a phrase in the new laws, "Those laws provide that matters or proceedings initiated under the prior legislation must be concluded under the provisions in force on the date those proceedings were initiated."

Liévano says that meant investors needed to re-engineer rather than exit, "Recent constitutional reforms concerning hydrocarbons, changes to the bodies responsible for constitutional review and dispute resolution, and changes in regulatory agencies require corporate structures to be redesigned to ensure legal certainty," he says. "Expert advice is essential to navigate the review of the USMCA (T-MEC) framework and nearshoring opportunities."

"The energy field in the region absolutely requires cross-border integration," Liévano says, "but it often clashes with nationalist policies."

While some investors have suspended work on projects in Mexico pending a trade resolution, Liévano says that has been misguided. He has represented parties in regulatory and constitutional litigation in Mexico.

He adds, "My stance, contrary to those who suggest 'waiting for the political climate to improve,' is that the only way to guarantee corporate viability is through proactive legal shielding."

Liévano grew up far from the industrial north in the highland town of San Cristóbal de las Casas in Chiapas.

He was 14 when the Zapatista uprising exploded in 1994, shutting down schools in the region, and he and his older sister were forced to leave the town. He says that gave him a very early lesson in how vulnerable social and economic stability is.

"My interest in the energy sector arose from the need to develop safe and efficient operating models in regions of Mexico with complex logistical and regulatory conditions."

When asked to point to the biggest problem he has confronted, he says, "The toughest obstacle has always been unpredictability and government inefficiency in energy procedures."

Liévano says it is not the law, per se, but its administration, "Taking relevant treaties into account, Mexican authorities should harmonize provisions to reduce potential misunderstandings. Another practical challenge is how those regulations are interpreted."

Asked what he would do to reform, he says it was personnel, "We need people who know the sector and its rules. Today some officials come from working at a restaurant or a shoe store, or get the job because they are someone's friend, cousin or neighbor."

Liévano's work has included energy fuel storage and distribution infrastructure, as well as the regulatory and constitutional litigation he has handled in Mexico.

On what a "regulatory translator" does for a U.S. company, Liévano says it is a three-part process. First, he says, the translator will "audit the project's legal and regulatory feasibility under current Mexican law." Then, Liévano says, they "translate regulators' technical requirements into corporate standards that North American investors can understand."

Finally, he thinks the translator "develops a permitting strategy and mitigates political, social, and legal risks before federal authorities."

Those three things, he says, usually are performed by different individuals, typically lawyers who never operated an infrastructure subject to regulation or operators who do not understand the law in detail. The benefit of having one team perform all these tasks, he says, is that you can ensure each is done.

Liévano has formed a U.S. company to handle the three tasks he identified on the U.S. side.

He says the company focuses narrowly, "O6 Energy LLC was incorporated in the United States in 2026 to provide specialized consulting and advise on regulatory compliance for energy integration between Mexico and the United States."

It submitted its articles of organization to the California Secretary of State on October 15, 2026, with a principal office in Sacramento. Liévano says he is the company's founder and managing member and its prospective chief executive. Other board members include Quirino de Jesús Ramos Valencia and Francisco Arce Betanzos.

Liévano says it is focused on U.S. companies seeking to expand into Mexico, and that the firm "will serve as a strategic vehicle to advise U.S. oil and energy companies looking to expand into Mexico, helping them navigate complex hydrocarbon regulations, commercial practices, and structure cross-border mergers."

The company was formed this year, and Liévano has a three-to-five-year goal to consolidate O6 Energy LLC as a leading cross-border consultancy in energy infrastructure and operations between Mexico and the U.S.

The best illustration he has offered to date concerns Ángel Albino Corzo International Airport outside Tuxtla Gutiérrez, the capital of Chiapas, a state bordering Guatemala.

He says Chiapas is a gateway to Central America and the Caribbean, "I am referring to a highly connected geopolitical and economic zone, not a simple topographic map." The AFAC commander at the airport says the modernization project will establish it as the most important multimodal logistics hub in southeastern Mexico and Central America.

He describes the process, "We established initial communications with General Armando Ángeles Rodríguez. This was to outline his work plan, providing specialized technical advice on regulations and logistics operations to optimize the safety and compliance standards applicable to the airport sector."

The airport's Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) commander, General Armando Ángeles Rodríguez, recalls the project and explained that he approached Liévano for help with fuel matters.

He says, "I have consulted Mr. Liévano on airport matters that require specialized knowledge of the oil industry beyond general aviation administration or legal analysis. The general cited fuel-related concerns such as characteristics, storage, contamination risks, handling methods, and the interaction between petroleum regulations and airport operating requirements.

Ángeles said that the subjects on which he obtained Liévano's advice were: (1) growth in air cargo and foreign trade; and (2) growth in airport operations such as fuel consumption and waste generated from refueling and fuel storage necessary for uninterrupted operations, and room for refueling vehicles and maintenance of aircraft. Ángeles said that he incorporated these ideas into proposals made to the general team on the modernization project.

Liévano says, "The recommendations were delivered to General Ángeles, who in turn presented them to the people working on the modernization project."

He adds that he has no way to show what was implemented. "There is no specific information available confirming which recommendations AFAC adopted."

"The reason is airport security areas are restricted and confidential, and details about modified areas or changes to facilities are not disclosed. The facilities are under the control of Mexico's Secretariat of National Defense."

However, he does offer some insight into daily operations, "We report every day and every week on how many gallons each aircraft takes on, and we check how far it has flown," Liévano says.

"Putting aviation fuel into other containers is forbidden, because it can be used for illegal flights."

The problem in Chiapas is greater because it lies on flyways to the south toward Colombia and Venezuela, and police guard the fuel tanks.

Federal prosecutors have tapped into Liévano's knowledge of fuel movement. Ignacio Cruz Romero, officer in charge of the Guanajuato delegation of Mexico's Attorney General's Office (Fiscalía General de la República, FGR), says, "I have personally requested Mr. Liévano's assistance when the FGR has needed specialized external knowledge concerning the petroleum sector."

"He has been asked to provide opinions on technical circumstances, explain industry practices, identify irregularities or inconsistencies, and offer his professional judgment on matters requiring knowledge that non-specialists generally do not possess," Cruz Romero says.

"I consider Mr. Liévano's assistance to be that of an expert evaluator."

"His practical experience allows him to identify facts and irregularities that might go unnoticed by people without substantial experience in the petroleum sector," Cruz Romero adds.

Liévano is also on the board of directors of the regional chamber of commerce, services and tourism, CANACO Servytur Tuxtla, for the 2026-2028 term.

Miguel Ángel Blas Gutiérrez, the president of CANACO Servytur Tuxtla and also a member of the board of directors, says the business community is interested in energy issues. "Energy is a fundamental component of the business environment. Companies depend on reliable energy infrastructure, fuel distribution, transportation, regulatory compliance, and sound public policy."

Blas said Liévano's decades in those fields give CANACO Servytur Tuxtla access to a high degree of specialized knowledge not common to the business community.

Liévano said his job also keeps him in regular contact with legislators, aviation authorities, chamber executives, and in-house counsel at national companies such as Grupo SONIGAS and HAMSE.

The obvious counterargument: when Mexico City is rewriting the rules, and Washington is renegotiating them, who can predict the future? A risk-averse investor may decide that patience is cheaper.

But Liévano does not agree. "To safeguard the assets and viability of an energy company, it is imperative to master legal interpretation with greater rigor than the legislators themselves," he says, "on the understanding that the federal courts are the fundamental mechanism of constitutional control against legislative or administrative arbitrariness."

Another issue is size. A 2026 start-up led by an operator from southern Mexico pales in comparison to the law firms and advisory houses already serving big U.S. energy companies. Liévano is betting on his decades of experience in regulated fuel operations, his legal background, and personal interaction with Mexican regulators, courts, and federal agencies.

"After two decades of navigating and litigating in the hyper-regulated and hostile environment that characterizes Mexico, my objective is to capitalize on this high specialization (know-how) to advise transnational consortia interested in the Mexico–United States energy corridor," Liévano says.

It will all come down to whether U.S. companies will be influenced by the outcome of the trade review.