Critical Thinking: Purposeful Questioning and Reflection

With the prevalence of artificial intelligence (ai) and generative ai, recent data from business and society shows that critical thinking has become an economic and civic necessity.

Critical thinking has always been a higher order thinking because it engages several faculties including mental, physical and emotional. It is the ability to step back from one’s own act and thought to observe, analyse and reflect on both the purpose and direction of a decision. Both western and Indian philosophical traditions have detailed literature discussing the nature of the mind, how it operates and the relationship between thoughts and action. With the prevalence of artificial intelligence (ai) and generative ai, recent data from business and society shows that critical thinking has become an economic and civic necessity.

Human life today is intensely laced with technology which over time is becoming more and more immerse to ensure higher engagement with the goal to drives more usage. Long hours of interaction with current technology leads to blurring of distinction between the real physical world and the virtual world, weakened human agency, depleted confidence in the self to conduct tasks independent of the technology and highly eroded critical thinking faculty. The first step to thinking well is the capacity to stand apart from one’s own mind. Rene Descartes, harped upon a wedge between thinking self and the extended deceivable body to suggest that everything that the senses reported should be approached with doubt. Similarly, Patanjali condensed the knowledge of the opening sutra by saying that yoga chitta vritti nirodha (the stilling of the mind's ceaseless modifications). By doing this he indicated that clarity not in the churn of thought but in the witness who observes it. The contrast between Descartes and the yogic tradition is instructive. While the former made thinking the very ground of being, the latter treated the thinking mind as a part of nature, a restless instrument that the true self must learn to watch rather than obey. Yet both agree to a single idea that a mind that cannot step back from its own contents cannot examine them.

The need for critical thinking and examining the self and the mind is no longer a matter of philosophical discussion but an economic and civic need. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 finds analytical thinking to be the single most important skill, rated essential by seven of every ten employers surveyed. It’s Global Risks Report 2025, indicate that misinformation and disinformation as the foremost danger facing the world over the coming two years, placing this ahead of armed conflict and extreme weather. A study in Societies (2025), brought out the findings from six hundred and sixty-six participants who reported a significant negative correlation between extensive use of artificial intelligence tools and critical thinking. The study identified cognitive offloading as the reason for the decline in critical thinking faculty and the young the most affected. Depleting critical thinking is an unsettling fact, because they indicate that the machines which now supply fluent answers on demand are quietly relieving us of the very effort by which that faculty was always built.

Reading, Descartes and Patanjali together, the threat comes into sharper focus, because it is doubled. The Cartesian labour, the unsure state that drives us to engage and apply our thinking before accepting a claim, is exactly the step with skip and promptly find ourselves depending on a system that replies faster than we can wonder. The Indian view on the yogic labour, the witnessing pause that holds the mind from being drawn into stimulations is exactly what current technology takes away to offer engineered feeds and frictionless experience. What both traditions converge on, and what the aggregate data now confirms, is that critical thinking is more than a cognitive skill that requires training of a muscle, but a approach to handling life that is aided by the capacity of a mind to notice its own capture. As knowledge becomes abundant and nearly free, the genuinely scarce resource is not the answer but the deliberate hesitation before it. It seems fundamental lesson therefore is that a person is what thoughts they have and how they witness them and this becomes one of the defining questions of our economy and our public life.