Creating Your Own Opportunity: How Graduates Can Use Pitch Decks to Approach Startup Founders

A practical guide for graduates on using AI-generated, research-backed pitch decks to approach startup founders, demonstrate problem-solving skills, and create job opportunities beyond traditional applications.

The file was called Deck_v6_final_FINAL.pdf, it ran to seven slides, and the founder of a twenty-person cold-brew coffee brand in Bangalore opened it on his phone at 11.20 on a Tuesday night, between a supplier’s message and a payment reminder. Slide one was a photograph of his own product, the 250 ml bottle, on a kitchen counter in Pune, with a single line beneath it: “Three orders in two months. Here is what I noticed.” He read all seven slides. It took him about ninety seconds, and the next morning he replied with four words: “Can you talk Thursday?”

The sender was Ishaan (a composite), a commerce graduate from a Pune college, six months out and forty-odd applications into a search that had produced two automated rejections and a great deal of silence. He had never met the founder. He had not applied through the brand’s careers page, which listed one opening, three months old, for a role he did not want. He had built the deck over two evenings, most of it in Quillbot’s ai presentation maker, exported it as a PDF, and attached it to a LinkedIn message of fifty-one words.

I have watched this tactic land a handful of times over the past few years and fail many more, and the decks that failed were almost always fine to look at. They were also decks that could have gone to any brand in the city with the logo swapped.

Which startup

The tactic works on a narrow band of companies. Two founders and a prototype cannot pay you. Past a hundred people or so, the founder has a talent team between her and her inbox, and your deck ends up in the same portal you were avoiding. In between sits the band that replies: a product that has been on sale for a year or two, a team of ten to sixty, a founder who still writes about the company on LinkedIn in the first person and who has, in the past three months, said “we’re hiring” in one of those posts or announced a round.

The second filter matters more than the first. You must have used the product properly: ordered it more than once, cancelled a subscription with it, waited for its delivery, written to its support. A graduate who has placed forty orders on a quick-commerce app and tried a cold-brew brand once should pitch the quick-commerce app, however less fashionable the role sounds. Ishaan had three orders of the coffee behind him, two of them late, one with the ice pack arriving as warm water.

The third filter is a role that could plausibly exist. A twenty-person D2C brand usually has a founder doing growth, one performance marketer, one person on customer support who also handles returns, and nobody who owns what happens between the order and the reorder. That gap is where a graduate with no experience and a great deal of attention fits. A friend of his pitched a Bangalore lending app the same month with a deck about the KYC drop-off he had hit himself as a user; the shape is identical, the research is different.

The research has to come before the slides

Nine evenings of research, two of deck-making, which is about the right proportion.

He ordered the coffee a fourth time and screenshotted everything: the checkout, the confirmation email, the tracking page that said “processing” for three days, the absence of any WhatsApp update, the unboxing, the reorder nudge that never came. Then he pulled 212 public reviews from two marketplaces and the brand’s own site into a spreadsheet, one row each, tagged by complaint. Delivery temperature, no order updates and confusion about brew strength were the three largest tags; a lot of the five-star reviews said only “good”.

He read the founder next: a year of LinkedIn posts, two podcast appearances. In a July episode the founder named repeat purchase rate as the year’s priority, twice. Then LinkedIn for the team: nineteen people, nobody with retention, CRM or lifecycle in a title, and a support executive whose title had changed twice in twelve months. All of it was sitting in public, uncollected, and collecting it was the work.

Six slides, maybe eight, never twelve

Slide Question it answers Proof to include What I noticed Has this person actually used my product with attention? Dated screenshots, order numbers, counts from the review sheet Why it matters to you Does he know what I am trying to fix this year? A quote from the founder’s own post or podcast, with the date Three things in ninety days What would I get for a salary? One item a month, one metric each, what it costs Proof I can do them Can he do this, or only describe it? A sample deliverable: rewritten emails, the sheet, a small test and its result The ask What does he want, and how much of my time? One sentence, a date range, a phone number

Slide one, before those, is who you are and why this brand, one line each, with your own photograph of the product. An optional seventh slide carries a one-page CV; an optional eighth says what you do not yet know and how you would find out, which founders like more than graduates expect.

The observation slides are where decks go soft. Ishaan’s second observation, first draft:

Observation 2: Customer communication could be improved. Many customers face issues with delivery updates and support response times, leading to a poor post-purchase experience. Improving this would increase retention and brand loyalty.

Any brand, any city, any graduate. The version that went out:

Observation 2: Nothing arrives between “order confirmed” and “delivered”. My three orders came on day 3, day 5 and day 6, none with a dispatch message. 61 of the 212 public reviews I read mention tracking or delivery timing. Your July podcast named repeat purchase as the year’s priority; the first repeat decision gets made in that silence.

The proof slide carried the review spreadsheet (a screenshot of the sorted tags), a rewritten three-message post-purchase sequence he had drafted for the brand, and a small test he had run on his own: a day-21 “time to reorder?” message sent from a personal account to thirty friends who buy coffee online, eleven of whom replied asking where to order. Thirty friends is a small, biased sample, and it still showed he would do the work rather than describe it.

Building it in two evenings

The first evening was the notes: every observation with its number, the founder’s quote with its date, the three ninety-day items with the month each lands and what it costs (one was a WhatsApp Business account, which costs little; the other two were his own time). He pasted the notes into Quillbot’s presentation maker, fixed the slide count at six, and wrote the prompt with the founder as the audience:

Make a six-slide deck for the founder of a twenty-person cold-brew coffee brand in Bangalore, who will read it on his phone in under two minutes with nobody presenting it. I am a commerce graduate who has ordered the product four times. Tone: direct and specific, no praise for the company. Work only from the notes pasted below. Order: who I am and why this brand (one line each); three things I noticed, each with the number or screenshot named in my notes; why they matter to the founder’s stated priority of repeat purchase; three things I would do in my first ninety days, one a month, one metric each; proof I can do them; the ask (a thirty-minute call). Under 40 words a slide. Do not add any figure that is not in the notes.

What came back had slide titles and short text under each, written as a presenter would say it, which was the wrong register for a deck nobody would present; he rewrote every line so it stood alone on a phone screen. He attached his screenshots through Attach Files (PNG and JPG are accepted, along with PDF, Word and PowerPoint files), cropped them hard, and used the background-removal tool on the bottle photograph so the counter clutter and a steel tumbler disappeared. Theme: the plainest one offered, white, one accent colour. It had generated a bar chart of the review tags from his counts; he kept it after checking the bars against the sheet. One of the six had come back as “market context”; he turned it into the proof slide, because the founder knows his market.

Export was a PDF, standard quality, about 2 MB, attached directly to the LinkedIn message. A shared link is available too, and he kept one ready for the follow-up in case the founder wanted to leave comments. If a founder asks for an editable copy, or you want notes beside each slide before a call, the same generator sits behind Quillbot’s ppt maker page and downloads a PPTX; that page also lets you review the outline, its topics, order and level of detail, before it builds a single slide, which is a good place to cut a deck from eight to six. Speaker notes, animations and transitions are not generated, which for a PDF read in bed matters not at all. The tool is labelled Beta and free to use; Premium adds unlimited presentations, faster generation and access to every Quillbot’s, none of which the deck required.

Why do founders ignore most of these?

Length, first. A founder reads at night, on a phone, with a thumb; twelve slides and a 400-word covering message do not get finished, and an unfinished deck is a no. Flattery, second: a slide that opens “I have always admired your journey” is read as a request, and founders get several of those a week. Third, the deck that could have gone to anyone. If you could swap the logo and send it to the competitor, you have written a CV with pictures.

Then the smaller errors. Sending it to all three co-founders at once (they sit in the same room). Getting one fact about their product wrong; a founder forgives a typo and does not forgive “your 500 ml bottle” when they sell 250. Asking for a job in the first line instead of offering an observation. No proof slide at all, so the plan reads as ambition.

And some silence has nothing to do with you. They are mid-fundraise. They hired someone last week. The salary they could offer would embarrass them. You will not know which, so the follow-up matters more than the first message.

What gets a reply is narrower than what gets ignored: an observation the founder half knew and had not seen written down, a number she can check herself, a plan with a cost, and an ask that takes thirty minutes.

Etiquette, and the honest odds

One message, then one follow-up after eight or nine working days, then stop. Send on a weekday, during the day, even though the founder will read it at 11.20 pm. If the reply is “not now”, say thanks in two lines and ask if you may write again in three months, then write again in three months. Do not post about the pitch on LinkedIn, win or lose.

Expect silence from most. If you send eight of these over two months, each one researched like the one above, two conversations would be a good outcome and one offer a very good one, and the research is never wasted: Ishaan’s review sheet came up in his next two interviews, with the brand’s competitors. The Thursday call happened. The founder had no budget for a role, offered a three-month paid project on post-purchase messaging at ₹25,000 a month, which was less than his friends’ campus offers, and made it a full role in January.

Quick answers

PDF attachment or shared link? PDF attached to the first message. Founders read on phones, a link to an unfamiliar site is one tap too many. Offer the shared link in the follow-up if they want to comment.

There are two co-founders. Who gets it? The one whose posts talk about the problem you noticed. Never both.

The careers page has the exact role. Should I still send the deck? Apply through the page and send the deck to the founder the same day, with a line saying you have applied. The deck is what gets the application opened.

Isn’t it presumptuous to tell a founder what is wrong with their product? If you write “wrong”, yes. If you write “here is what I saw on four orders, with dates”, it is information, and early-stage founders are short of it.

This week: one order, one spreadsheet

Pick one brand whose product you have bought at least twice. Order it again, screenshot everything from checkout to doorstep, and open a spreadsheet for two hundred of its public reviews. Do not open any presentation tool until the sheet has a column you can sort. The deck comes after, and it will take you two evenings, which is the easy part.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised