Creating the Workplace That Wins the Talent War

For years, organisations have been considering workspace design in an aesthetic sense and, even worse, a sourcing cost optimisation. Such a mind-set is now a risky strategy in a talent market in which the best professionals have real options on where and how they want to work. The workspace is not the setting for the showdown between talents. It is one of the most powerful weapons in it.

For years, organisations have been considering workspace design in an aesthetic sense and, even worse, a sourcing cost optimisation. Such a mind-set is now a risky strategy in a talent market in which the best professionals have real options on where and how they want to work. The workspace is not the setting for the showdown between talents. It is one of the most powerful weapons in it.

This is the moment that all of us can relate to who have ever entered an office that has been thoughtfully designed; it's a moment when something changes. Not all the time simple to identify. Maybe it's the quality of the light, maybe the lack of ambient noise, maybe the feeling that here something goes on and the space knows it, maybe the feeling of having organised itself for this. What it creates, without a memo or a culture campaign, is an attitude: This company paid attention to me before I even got to my seat.

That isn't a soft deal. The physical environment is playing a dynamic role in the recruitment and retention equation, as in a talent marketplace a jobseeker with a desired skill set can receive several offers, and the physical environment as part of their work experience will be a factor in their decision. Organisations which do not yet realise this are not only losing a design competition, but they are also losing a wonderful opportunity to showcase their creativity and make a significant contribution. They are losing people, particularly their best people, to employers who saw early on that the workspace is a talent strategy.

Over the years, DevX Design & Build has been working in this area creating and executing workplaces for Enterprises, GCCs and growing organisations in India, not just to accommodate, but to retain people.

The most common design brief that most organisations are getting wrong

In corporate real estate in India, the typical workspace design brief has always been centered on cost per square foot and seats per floor plate. In this context, design is not a discussion about what should be added, it is a discussion about what should be taken away. The outcome is adequate functional offices and unmemorable spaces that don't actively impede productivity, in any way or form.The end result is offices that are functional and unmemorable, that do not actively deter the productivity of the people in them, in any way or form.

The winners of the talent war have changed their design brief. The issue is not one of "how many" and "how much". Here, what is it that it needs to be like for someone to want to come back tomorrow in order to do their best work? These briefs are not the same as those mentioned above. They give vastly different results.

“All the design decisions we make in a workspace are a message to the people who work in it, whether it's the ceiling height, the acoustical treatment, the amount of collaborative space to focused space, the quality of light at 3pm when energy has dipped, or any other design choice, they say something about whether this organisation has thought about your experience or if they haven't. The best spaces we design are the ones where the message is clear: You're not an afterthought here, you are the point.”

— Lalit Nagrani, Chief Design Officer, DevX

What the Data and Science Say

The argument for workspace design as a talent strategy isn't an easy-to-glean one, it's an evidence-based one. The World Green Building Council has found that the design of the workplace can actually improve productivity by 15 percent and actually reduce absenteeism, which can have measurable effects. Research on cognitive performance has consistently demonstrated that there is a measurable effect on focus and decision quality when it comes to natural light, access to greenery and acoustic control. The physical work environment routinely appears as one of the five most important factors in many employee surveys across a variety of industries.

The specificity of this evidence makes it particularly actionable. But, it's not just about ‘nice offices' improving retention. It's those specific design features of biophilic integration, acoustic zoning, the presence of both room-focused and social spaces, thermal comfort, the quality and control of lighting that all have measurable outcomes. These dimensions are not a luxury when it comes to the workspace. It is a performing arena.

DevX Design & Build has successfully integrated this evidence base into its application of design methodology, putting each workspace project in a new light as an engineering exercise for human performance environments where design decisions at the blueprint stage become real decisions at the day to day operations level over the years of occupancy.

“When we design a DevX space, we're making a calculation on our clients' behalf: every rupee we invest in a space that people really want to be in is a rupee that we're not going to have to spend to replace someone who left because it wasn't!”

— Parth Shah, Chairman, DevX

The Tier 2 Design Advantage

The story of Tier 2 workspaces in India is more than just cost and retention figures. Tier 2 cities provide a space that is seldom available in the metro real estate economy: space for the design of wells. More generous floor plates, ceiling heights, natural light penetration and cost-per-square-foot enable decisions about workspace that break out zones, wellness areas, acoustic rooms, biophilic installations and those typical floorplate compromises for density all but forego.

This means that a professional who comes to a GCC deployed in DevX in Ahmedabad or Indore could very well be working in a more thoughtful and more human space than a professional in a top-notch metro tower. When planned intentionally, the physical experience of Tier 2 greatly enhances all other aspects of improved quality of life those same cities provide. The workspace is the last, concrete validation that being here was the best decision.

“GCCs in Tier 2 cities are finding something startling: the quality of the workspace they are setting up, at what they are willing to pay, is often better than what they had budgeted for in their metros, and that's because both the city and the product are moving in the same direction more space, better design, faster deployment.”

— Umesh Uttamchandani, Managing Director, DevX

Design is the decision that comes before all other decisions.

So, if organisations are serious about winning the talent war they need to put a finger on an uncomfortable fact: the workspace design decision comes before the announcement of the first job, before the first salary benchmark is set, before the first culture initiative is drawn up. It moulds your everyday experience, which will either build, or gently chip away at loyalty. It is costly to get it wrong. One of the most lasting competitive advantages possible is to get it right.

DevX Design & Build provides organisations with a design and delivery capability that is optimised around this conviction, one that appreciates the context in which they operate within the GCC, the Tier 2 opportunity and the specific design lever that equals the type of experience that makes professionals choose to stay. Combined with the working architecture of DevX GCC, it is a full response to the question that many people-minded businesses are now asking: how do we create a workplace where our top talent doesn't want to leave?

The talent war will be fought in the job market. It will be captured, bit by bit, by the organisations that recognised long ago that design isn't decoration. It is a strategy.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.