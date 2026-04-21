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Crafting Culture in Sugar: Prachi Dhabal Deb and the Rise of Edible Heritage Art

Prachi Dhabal Deb uses edible royal icing art to reinterpret Indian heritage, blending tradition, innovation, and cultural storytelling creatively.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Apr 21, 2026, 06:06 PM IST

Crafting Culture in Sugar: Prachi Dhabal Deb and the Rise of Edible Heritage Art
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With the world celebrating World Heritage Day, discussions surrounding culture and preservation are taking new forms. Though the role of monuments and museums is not yet to be eliminated, a new generation of artists is changing how the heritage is to be experienced. One of them is Prachi Dhabal Deb who has put edible art into an interesting cultural dialogue. 

Royal icing is in the heart of her work, which is a medium that demands precision, patience and a sense of form. It is usually thought of as a decorative craft which is baked due to baking but Prachi has given it a level of an art which can be compared to traditional crafts. Her work is multidimensional, multi-layered and very symbolic, and is based on the rich cultural setting of India. 

Each of her projects begins with a story. Whether inspired by the grandeur of Rajasthan, the cultural vibrancy of Gujarat, the spiritual symmetry of Tamil Nadu, or the artistic elegance of West Bengal, her work reflects a thoughtful engagement with regional identities. Through delicate piping and structured design, she transforms these inspirations into edible masterpieces that celebrate India’s plurality.  

What sets Prachi apart is her ability to merge tradition with innovation. While her techniques are rooted in classical methods learned and refined internationally, her vision is distinctly contemporary. She does not simply preserve heritage—she reinterprets it, making it relevant to modern audiences without compromising authenticity.  

Her journey also highlights the evolving nature of creative careers. With a foundation in finance, Prachi’s transition into edible artistry underscores the power of passion and persistence. Over time, she has built a global reputation, earning accolades and recognition that position her as a pioneer in her field. 

Beyond aesthetics, her work carries a deeper message. It challenges audiences to rethink the boundaries of art and culture. By choosing an edible medium, she introduces an element of temporality that contrasts sharply with conventional ideas of preservation. Her creations exist in a moment, yet their impact lingers—prompting reflection, admiration, and a renewed appreciation for cultural heritage. 

In a world where traditions risk being overshadowed by rapid modernization, artists like Prachi Dhabal Deb play a crucial role. They act as cultural interpreters, bridging the past and the present through innovative expression. 

This World Heritage Day, her work stands as a testament to the idea that heritage is not confined to history—it is alive, evolving, and capable of being experienced in the most unexpected and delightful ways. 

 

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