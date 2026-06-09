Corporate Gifting Trends That Are Redefining Client Engagement

In 2024, the gift-giving industry was estimated to be worth over $840 billion. In addition, the global corporate gift market was projected to be valued at $919.9 billion in 2025 and to exceed $1 trillion by 2026. These are real numbers – not a numbers game. As the gifting industry matures, more and more corporations see an opportunity to move away from the traditional "gift with logo" approach, such as pens with logos or generic hampers that no one wants, and offer items that truly add value to the corporate client relationship.

Unfortunately, while many corporations may have budgets set aside for corporate gifting, they typically do not think about how to make those gifts a meaningful expression of appreciation and gratitude. The companies who are able to close the gap between their budget and their lack of thoughtfulness in regards to gifting are finding that they can be successful with their corporate clients.

Generic Gifts Have Stopped Working

Data from the industry shows that 62% of businesses prioritize using personalized gifts over generic gifts; 89% of these businesses report greater return on investment when using gifts tailored specifically for the recipient. Given the statistics, the reasoning behind choosing personalized gifts makes sense. A client that receives a personalized gift that matches their everyday lifestyle will see it; a client that receives the same gift as everyone else will not.

Good personalization is not about creating a product/the same thing with someone's name on it; it is about paying attention to detail. What do they care about? When your client or customer opens their gift from you, what will cause them to look up and say "I cannot believe they remembered"? That is what we should all aim to achieve in our gift giving tactics as more and more businesses are figuring out how to deliver personalization effectively.

Experiences Are Doing What Products Cannot

The rise in popularity of experience-based gifts is no surprise; they create memories, get used and discussed between people. These types of gifts create a memory that is related to your company, unlike a branded pen that may simply collect dust in someone's desk drawer. Research supports this claim — 80% of recipients feel more appreciated by the company that gave them a thoughtful gift, while 60% will continue to do business with that same company. In summary, when compared with physical products, experience-based corporate gifting provides a better outcome in all scenarios.

Sustainability Is Now a Client Expectation

A recent survey showed that 55% of organizations are investing in sustainable gift-giving practices, with the gifting market growing at approximately 9.5% (CAGR). This is more than just checking an ESG box; clients notice when gifts are packaged in wasteful ways, and they see if their gifts are mass-produced or meant to be thrown away. Companies that are ahead of the sustainability curve have begun to rethink how they gift overall:

by using new materials

by rethinking how their gifts are packaged

by only purchasing gifts that are locally manufactured and ethically produced according to the values of the company's gifting culture, rather than based solely on budget.

Tech Is Taking the Guesswork Out of Gifting

The previous method of managing a gifting program across multiple clients and time zones was prone to errors, namely in the form of missed deliveries, as from spreadsheets, and a lot of guesswork. Around 44% of companies today are utilizing an automated gifting process through a gifting platform, so that everyone involved in the gifting process can have a seamless gifting experience across all of their clients. The recent development that has improved the gifting process the most is the development of the choice portal model. In this model, the sender creates a curated selection of gifts that can be selected by the recipient. This eliminates wasted gifts that would have been previously sent as well as the awkwardness of sending a gift that the recipient did not truly want, thus enhancing the overall quality of the gifting experience for the recipient, as well as for the sender. Some additional features to look for when selecting a gifting platform to utilize include:

Campaign Management - being able to manage a large gifting program with little to no manual coordination required;

Recipient Choice - providing recipients with a curated portal from which to select a gift from a list that includes only gifts that they will actually use, and;

Reporting - obtaining tracking information on the delivery of gifts and redemptions and tracking program performance to know what works and what does not.

The Bottom Line

Corporate gifting is not just a gesture. It is a client retention tool with a real return on investment. The businesses doing it well are not necessarily spending more. They are purchasing with a purpose, opting for those products that truly hold meaning compared to hundreds that do not. The clients never forget the experience they had with a particular company. Giving out a perfect gift at an appropriate time is probably the easiest way to ensure they have a positive experience. These companies that continue to use the old way of doing things, such as ordering in bulk and branding with logos, will struggle to compete.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.