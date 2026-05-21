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Convergence to Abundance: A statistical perspective on life

Understanding the deeper essence of life is what life is truly about. Sharing knowledge, resources, or time doesn’t create a deficit; it creates abundance. When you share or help someone, it becomes ingrained in your subconscious that you already possess enough to give. This mindset shifts your frequency from lack to plenty.

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Prof. Yashi Srivastava

Updated : May 21, 2026, 07:20 PM IST

Convergence to Abundance: A statistical perspective on life
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Understanding the deeper essence of life is what life is truly about. Sharing knowledge, resources, or time doesn’t create a deficit; it creates abundance. When you share or help someone, it becomes ingrained in your subconscious that you already possess enough to give. This mindset shifts your frequency from lack to plenty.

If we look at a single instance—the "sample size of one"—it appears that giving leads to less. If you have two pencils and give me one, you mathematically have only one left. 

However, I am hinting at a realisation I had long ago: just as Statistics focuses on the properties of a population rather than a single data point, life operates on a grander scale. Sharing blesses us with more than we need—whether through a wealth of support, deep connections, or unexpected kindness.

As the number of instances in our life increases, we will realise that everything converges into abundance. The "noise" and uncertainty in our heart begin to fade with every helping hand you extend. A single rejection in an interview 2-3 years back has no value at present. 

Just as a single sample unit doesn’t determine the quality of an inference, a single instance doesn’t decide the quality of our life. I truly believe that help and kindness, in any form, bring a wealth of well-wishes in the long run. It is nearly impossible to succeed in the truest sense without an open attitude.

We often encounter people who are both successful and truly amazing individuals. Conversely, we see those who struggle professionally and find themselves complaining over the smallest things. I am not overlooking those who are good at heart but haven't been fortunate enough to do well in life, nor am I suggesting that those with less kindness never find success. However, I believe that if someone is good at heart and open to connection, they will surely find a path to a good life. Likewise, anyone excelling professionally who portrays selfishness and negativity is bound to eventually lose their footing on the ladder of success.

I am not attempting to draw a direct cause-and-effect relationship here. Rather, I want to convey that kindness and a helpful attitude open the door to abundance for ourselves. While I may not have a technical explanation for this, it is about believing in the strength of the universe, of which we are all a part. These opinions may differ from what others believe, but my intention is simply to share what I have seen work for me and for many others in my life.

Knowledge multiplies by sharing; help multiplies by sharing. Before we are professionals, we are human beings. We love being helped, and we find deep purpose in being of help. 

Amid the chase for success, let us continue to be kind. Money may build our worldly desires, but the peace within our hearts is a direct result of how we treat one another. Ultimately, helping others is the highest form of self-care.

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