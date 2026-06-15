Context is becoming hospitality’s most valuable luxury, believes Love Choudhary.

Some of the greatest ideas may have been coming to life in the real world across businesses and inspired by the seemingly uncommon ways in which a handful of founders approach their businesses. However, among them, a few still stand apart from the rest, for they look beyond the conventional, at the bigger picture, with the aim to bring about a wave of positive change in their niche. There have been several leaders to drive such transformations in the hospitality industry.

The hospital sector has long associated luxury with scale, where visually striking architecture, grand lobbies, international design spaces and the like have always taken centre stage. However, since the past few years, the industry is noticing a significant shift driven by a different design approach, the one where scale is not mistaken for sophistication and more emphasis is out on regional relevance and contextual intelligence. This very shift is also evident in the design approach behind Hyatt Regency Dehradun, where AND Studio led by architect Love Choudhary and his team brought a unique contextual perspective to a project within a sector traditionally dominated by international firms. In an industry where large-scale hospitality commissions frequently move toward global design practices, the selection of an Indian studio for a project of this scale showcases a broader conversation about the value of local insight in contemporary architecture.

Across the hospitality realm, designers and architects have been increasingly encountering the challenge of how to create memorable experiences in a world saturated with visual content. Many properties today prioritise visual spectacle as they are photographed, shared, and consumed through digital platforms at an unprecedented rate. However, several architects, like Love Choudhary, argue that memorable hospitality experiences are built through something less visible: creating an emotional connection. Choudhary’s approach centres on what he describes as contextual intelligence, the practice of understanding a location’s culture, history, landscape, and collective memory before making design decisions.

Architects also often talk about responding to context, but the term sometimes can become a design cliché. For Choudhary, contextual intelligence operates as a structured methodology rather than a conceptual aspiration. For him, the process starts with observation. In the case of Hyatt Regency Dehradun, these observations informed a series of design decisions that collectively shape the guest experience. Rather than treating architecture as a standalone object, the project was conceived as an extension of its surroundings. The result is a hospitality environment that draws heavily from regional influences while maintaining the sophistication expected of an international luxury brand.

One of the most visible expressions of this philosophy can be found in the project’s material palette. Local stone, natural timber, and beaten brass accents form key elements of the interior language. Several architectural details within the hotel illustrate how cultural references can be transformed into contemporary design features. Each element originates from a conceptual idea before becoming an aesthetic gesture. Architects and designers today are also increasingly discussing the concept of emotional architecture, the idea that spatial arrangements can influence mood, comfort, and human behaviour.

The Hyatt Regency Dehradun serves as a great example of an experience rooted in place than generic global aesthetics. For architects like Love Choudhary and AND Studio, contextual intelligence has become an essential tool in achieving this balance. He emphasises that the most successful hospitality spaces are today remembered for they create an emotional imprint.