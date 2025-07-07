Conquering disability: Way of bed-ridden prince who turned people's healer

Born into wealth, Pritesh (Om guru) battled severe rheumatoid arthritis from age 11. Inspired by a guru, he became a scholar and healer, helping over 100,000 people selflessly.

However, when one looks at Ashokbhai Himmatlal Shah's sprawling bungalow in Ahmedabad, one would assume that an individual who entertained fortune with him along every way of life. A garment businessman, his house overflowed with all aspects of wealth and prosperity. Pratimaben, his wife, shared in his happiness, and as far as February 8, 1977, was considered, all glory sat upon them when they welcomed a son, Pritesh (now reverently called Omguru).

Born into plenty, the initial days were full of love, laughter, and opportunities. But fate had something else in its plans. At 11, tragedy struck—the bright and energetic boy was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, so rare that it only occurs in one out of several lakhs.

The once-happy home was soon engulfed in grief. As the condition worsened, they did everything possible—billions spent on treatment, world-class doctors brought in—but nature had already carved its own destiny. Eventually, the parents were forced to accept the grim reality—that their son would never walk again.

The four corners of his bed became his entire universe. Where once a body on the verge of life now lay paralyzed, helplessness made a welcome. All he could think about was how to overcome this present pain. Each day felt like an eternity, suffering magnified with that prayer—the prayer of his heart—asking for release from this misery.

Two full years of being trapped in despair and then...

The Turning Point

One day, like a divine intervention, Jain Acharya Gurudev Mitranand Surishwarji Maharaj arrived in his life. With his wisdom, he endowed Omguru with something greater than medicine: a purpose.

"No human is perfect," said the Guru. "Some are intellectually disabled, some physically. But dwelling on what you lack is futile. The wise focus on what they have and make the most of it."

That moment became another turning point. The words resonated deeply within the heart of Omguru. He gained power by accepting the pain instead of trying to wrestle it away; this was far beyond any physical power—the power of the mind.

Rise of a Scholar

The boy who could not get away from his bed went against all odds to complete graduation in commerce from LJ College, Ahmedabad. But he didn't stop there: he passed the UPSC mains examination through sheer will and determination, defeating 80% disability, a feat few can dream of.

His thirst for knowledge further deepened him into Jain scriptures and further mastering Jain Dharmashastra, Jain Mantrashastra, and Jain Muhurtshastra to achieve top ranks in scholarship. His journey then took him to Haridwar, where he trained under Pandit Devdutt Shastri in Jyotish Shastra, Vastu Shastra, and other sacred sciences.

But the more he attained, the more he came to recognize that his goal was beyond knowing.

A Life in Service of Healing

Omguru chose to forgo worldly pursuits to serve those in suffering. He organized the Omkar Sampradaya, a spiritual and social organization that heals the needy through Mantrashastra, blending ancient wisdom with divine energy and truly changing lives.

And amazingly, in all his years of service, he has never accepted a paisa—his healings are purely for those in need.

The Inner Music

If this wasn't extraordinary enough, he set out to accomplish another impossible feat. Untaught in music, Omguru started composing songs and religious hymns. He wrote poems and ghazals and gained wide recognition through numerous publications.

The man whose body had betrayed him now had a voice that resonated across the world.

Beyond Blood Ties

Today, in the shadow of disability and as late as physical achievement, Omguru's gloats of success overshadow those who would perhaps have been greater than he could have grown. His family consists of his immediate family: his parents and two younger brothers, Kinjal and Mihir, who continue to shower him with love and support. Then, the rest of the world is his family.

More than 100,000 followers from around the world seek his guidance, arrive in despair, and leave with rays of hope. Their smile is his reward—his real guru dakshina.

A Living Showcase of Mind Power

The same can be said of Mahatma Gandhi: "My life is my message." The saga records Omguru as well: the infinite power of the human mind. Power to change suffering into strength, disability into ability, and despair into divine purpose.

In this day and age, when seminars and workshops on ‘Mind Power’ take in abundant fees, Omguru is a true living demonstration of its worth. His life is not just a story of survival; it is an extraordinary blueprint for triumph.

Omguru is not just an inspiration; he is a miracle in motion.

AWARDS & RECOGNITION

2016: National Award for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Nominated and awarded by the Hon'ble President Shri Pranab Mukherjee), for his untiring efforts to ensure differently-abled persons live with dignity

2019: Glory Of Gujarat Award by irrevocable acknowledgement made to Shri OP Kohli on scripting Omkar Chalisa which has transformed and illuminated the lives of lakhs across the world.