École Represents India at Dana Cup 2026

École Globale International Girls’ School, one of the leading International Schools in India, believes in educating and empowering young women to become, confident, compassionate, and globally responsible leaders. This Girls’ Boarding School in Dehradun offers an excellent balance of academics, sports, infrastructure and overall campus life. The school promotes harmonious balance between learning and sports. The school’s environment fosters total growth of learners who ae well developed in physiological and intellectual spheres, equipped to make meaningful contributions to society.

Living up to its vision of promoting cultural diversity, holistic development and empowerment of girl, the school selected thirteen students to participate in the Dana Cup 2026 based on their commendable performances in the Doon Cup, where they gained valuable competitive experience before taking the next step onto the international stage at the Dana Cup, Hjørring, Denmark. The Doon Cup, over the years, has evolved into a proud sporting tradition of École Globale.

The Dana Cup is Denmark’s leading sporting event, and one of the most celebrated international youth football tournaments in the world. The Cup has earned its reputation as one of the most highly ranked youth football events in the world. Football is about more than just winning matches, it’s about respect, responsibility and community. Dana Cup accommodates absolute equality in terms of race and gender, uniting young football players. Dana Cup 2026 is the 43rd edition of the tournament since the first event was held in 1982. At Dana Cup 2026, almost 1,000 teams from 56 nations participated. Challenges in sports, social experiences, cultural enrichment, Dana Cup has it all.

As an International Girls’ Boarding School in Dehradun, École has always maintained top – notch facilities for building, maintaining, sustaining and growing prowess among the girls. What is more beneficial is that, for each sport that a girl chooses, there is a highly experienced and proficient coach. Participation in Dana cup helped Écoliers incorporate in them the spirit of Respect, Responsibility and Fair Play. Participation of 13 Écoliers in the Dana Cup 2026 validates the school’s vision of “Learning beyond the Classroom” and “Global Outlook” along with its firm dedication to holistic education and girl empowerment. The journey from the best Girls Boarding School in Dehradun to Denmark reflects École Globale’s enduring vision of equipping its students to thrive in a globally connected world.

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