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Cocktail 2 Review: How Homi Adajania Captured Lightning in a Bottle, Again

Cocktail 2 is a subtle, realistic romance exploring modern relationships with strong performances, emotional depth, and a calm, grounded storytelling style.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 01:04 PM IST

Cocktail 2 Review: How Homi Adajania Captured Lightning in a Bottle, Again
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⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4/5) 

Not every love story needs drama to make a point. Cocktail 2 works because it keeps things simple, almost observational, and lets its characters breathe. Unlike the first Cocktail, which thrived on style, glamour and high-energy moments, this film chooses a quieter route. It has no real connection to the earlier film in terms of story or tone. Instead, it builds its own space—more intimate, more grounded, and far more reflective of how relationships feel today. 

The film follows Kunal (Shahid Kapoor), Ally (Kriti Sanon) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna)—three people caught in a space where emotions are clear, but decisions are not. There’s love, but there’s also hesitation. There’s comfort, but also confusion. And that push and pull becomes the heart of the film. 

What stands out is how familiar everything feels. These are not dramatic, larger-than-life characters. They are people who don’t always say the right things, who struggle to understand their own emotions, and who often realise things a little too late. The writing, by Tarun Jain with story by Luv Ranjan, leans into this honesty. Conversations feel casual, sometimes even incomplete, but that’s exactly what makes them land. 

Shahid Kapoor holds the film together with a performance that feels lived-in. He doesn’t try to over-express; instead, he lets the silences do the work. His emotional breakdown and the closing monologue stay with you. 

Rashmika Mandanna brings a softness to Diya that works beautifully for the film’s tone. There’s a vulnerability in her performance that never feels forced. 

Kriti Sanon, as Ally, is perhaps the most controlled of the three. She plays her part with quiet strength, never going overboard, and adds a certain maturity to the equation that balances the emotional chaos around her. 

Homi Adajania’s direction avoids exaggeration. He keeps the storytelling minimal, allowing moments to unfold naturally rather than pushing them for effect. That restraint becomes one of the film’s biggest strengths. 

Visually, the film has a gentle charm. The Sicily backdrop is beautiful without being distracting, thanks to Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran’s cinematography. It adds mood rather than spectacle. The styling by Anaita Shroff Adajania keeps things real and effortless, matching the characters perfectly. 

Pritam’s music blends into the narrative rather than standing out separately. The songs don’t interrupt—they flow with the story. Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics keep the emotions simple and relatable. Editing by Akshara Prabhakar ensures the film doesn’t lose its rhythm. 

At its core, Cocktail 2 is about understanding—understanding yourself, your partner, and the space in between. It gently touches upon how modern relationships are shaped by insecurity, independence, and sometimes, the constant noise of social media. 

There are moments where the film could have gone deeper or tighter, but it never loses its emotional grip. 

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Luv Films. Cocktail 2 doesn’t try to define love. It simply shows how complicated, imperfect and real it can be. And in doing so, it quietly leaves an impact. 

 

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

 

 

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