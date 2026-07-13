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Cloud Automation in Telecom, Building Always-On Networks for Millions of Users

Telecom expert Riyazuddin Mohammed is advancing AI-driven cloud automation, enabling self-healing networks, faster 5G deployments, and reliable connectivity for millions.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Jul 13, 2026, 03:21 PM IST

Cloud Automation in Telecom, Building Always-On Networks for Millions of Users
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Keeping millions connected without a glitch used to feel like juggling lightning bolts, fast, unpredictable, and exhausting. But the telecom world is shifting gears. With cloud automation and AI stepping onto the stage, networks no longer just react; they anticipate, adapt, and fix themselves in real time. No more frantic firefighting, these “smart” networks evolve continuously, managing vast user loads effortlessly. This isn’t tomorrow’s story; it’s happening now, quietly reshaping the very backbone of connectivity at leading companies. Driving this revolution is Riyazuddin Mohammed, a visionary transforming network operations into a seamless, always-on experience. 

Riyazuddin has brought real-life experience in the field of integrating traditional telecom infrastructure with the cloud-native infrastructure. He has worked in the position of a network engineer and then developed the specialization of cloud automation, where he worked with teams that dealt with real-time network orchestration. 

His work has seen him come up with automation structures that focus on minimizing manual maintenance and guaranteeing high network availability, and supporting millions of active connections with expedited fault management. Incorporating virtual network function coordination in a series of data centers, He addressed challenges related to maintaining service reliability during peak traffic periods and improved deployment efficiency by shortening rollout times and optimizing operational costs. 

What sets the innovator apart is a pragmatic approach to innovation. Confronted with the daunting task of synchronizing legacy telecom infrastructure with agile cloud systems, he built custom APIs and automation layers that shield end-users from disruption. His hand in major 5G migration efforts enabled them to scale better and achieve cost savings and roll out self-healing networks that result in minimal downtimes. In a single success, the implementation of AI-based alerting reduced response times by more than 50% in half a minute, a feat that enables unbroken connectivity to millions of subscribers at once. His strategic thinking ensured that even the mammoth automation projects were implemented in stages, supported by real-time rollback solutions to ensure that stability was achieved. 

Telecom automation is entering a new era, where smart networks “heal” themselves, predict outages before they happen, and deliver personalized service at lightning speed, all while millions of users remain blissfully unaware of the technological magic behind the scenes. At the heart of this transformation are professionals who turn manual intervention into a thing of the past, empowering always-on networks that adapt moment by moment. 

Beyond technical achievement, the strategist's perspective shapes how the industry approaches tomorrow’s challenges. “The networks of tomorrow will think for themselves, adapting in real time to both human and machine needs”, he added. Such a vision is consistent with the trends of the future, including the automation of processes with the use of AI, predictive maintenance, 

and the spread of edge computing, as they are all vital. He is an advocate of investing in home automation expertise and cloud-native tool kits, with decentralized, smarter systems necessary to cope with the deluge of IoT- and 5G-enabled devices going online. 

As telecom operators gear up for the next wave, including AI, edge computing, and ultra-fast 5G, they will discover that it is not only a progressive technology that will drive the always-on network, but also seasoned professionals capable of balancing between the old and the new. The future is closer, stronger and smarter with the innovators at the helm. 

 

 

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